bull-elk-banner-0822.jpg

A bull elk lets out a large bugle in the mountians of Idaho.

 Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho Fish and Game Commission set 2023-24 Big Game seasons on March 17, and new seasons and rules brochures will be available on Fish and Game’s website in mid April and printed brochures will be available before big game controlled hunt application period opens on May 1.

“We appreciate the public’s participation in the season-setting process,” Assistant Wildlife Bureau Chief Tricia Hebdon said. “Our sportsmen and women are integral to this process, and their comments helped the Department and the Commission fine-tune Idaho’s 2023-24 hunting seasons. While we were unable to make all the requested changes, the public comments had a positive impact on the season-setting process.”

