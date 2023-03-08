sugar_elk.jpg

ID F&G will be harvesting elk newar Sugar City, Idaho due to brucellosis disease outbreak concerns.

 ID F&G

Due to the potential spread of brucellosis, Fish and Game has begun removing elk from a group of around 30 that are consistently mixing with cattle in the Sugar City area. Brucellosis occurs in elk and bison in the Greater Yellowstone Area which includes eastern Idaho.

When wild ungulates and cattle intermingle, disease transmission to domestic cattle is of great concern and can have devastating impacts for producers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.