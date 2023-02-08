This past December naturalists Colin and Mary Chris Boeh once again completed their annual Christmas Bird Count.
Count day was held on December 18th, 2022, and although there was a downtick in the number of species seen, the count of individual birds was significantly up over last year’s total.
5177 individual birds were seen in the 7.5-mile radius around the Driggs stoplight, up 1290 from last year’s total of 3887.
New species this year included Wild Turkeys (3) and Gambel’s Quail (13), while the Great Blue Heron, Bufflehead, Cedar Waxwing, Spotted Towhee, and Brewer’s Blackbird returned to the list, among others.
Colin Boeh was overall thrilled with his count year, and the weather that count day had.
“It was a great day for it,” said Boeh. “It’s always cold when we do this. All we want is visibility so we can see things that are far away. That can affect your numbers.”
While relying on the weather is always tough, a great count day can produce dependable statistics that are used by those who study the population of migratory birds.
“This is one of the only events that our birding community really has to come together and create a real-time, real-life account of what’s going on in the area. I know there are other birding events, but this is the only one that’s producing usable, tangible data that wildlife managers and other people with a vested interest can use to keep tabs on what’s happening,” said Boeh.
Perhaps inflating the number of individual birds this year, the highest total since 2017, was the Bohemian Waxwing, a species that travels in a flock measured in thousands of birds.
There were 2562 Bohemian Waxwings counted this year. In 2017, flocks totaling 4131 Bohemian Waxwings were spotted in Teton Valley, a record for most individuals in one species.
“They’re nomadic like gypsies,” said Boeh of the Bohemians. “When they come down in the winter, they don’t go much further south than us. We’re on the southern end of their range.”
The Waxwings are the consummate “party animal” of the count according to Boeh.
“The waxwing has like it just has a lot of amazing stories about it. I think that’s a bird that you could really dive into and probably get a whole paragraph out of in your article,” said Boeh. It’s your professional like party bird for the size of its body. It has the largest liver in the bird kingdom (compared to its overall size),” said Boeh.
Their metabolism is stunning due to the size of their liver, as well as their digestive system.
“They have a blast furnace kind of stomach. They can handle anything. And I’ve seen them,” said Boeh.
Mallards, commonly called ducks, were the next most populous bird counted, with 600. The high number of mallards, a record for the species, could have been due to the count being held a couple of weeks earlier and better timed for their migration.
“It was two weeks earlier than we’d normally been doing it. And so the duck migration is kind of still occurring. On December 18th, there was one particular section that recorded a high number, that being near the main stem of the Teton River,” said Boeh.
The Mallard is also a highly valued waterfowl by humans, for their game and meat. That means more people trying to make sure the species does well.
“Mallards are just, you know, that’s a species that is doing well. It’s a game species that seems very resilient to hunting every single year. They breed well, there’s tons of conservation money through duck stamps and hunting and other non-consumptive conservation efforts that are all going into keeping ducks strong and forever… It’s in the name Ducks Unlimited,” said Boeh.
Boeh has been seeing the number of count volunteers reach capacity in recent years, with anyone from weekend feeder watchers to more astute individuals taking part.
“The more eyeballs and the field, the higher your detectability of species would be,” said Boeh. “Some eyeballs are also better than others when it comes to detecting hard-to-identify birds. I think in recent years we’ve been able to recruit some top tier members of the birding community, people who are involved with whether it be bird banding or bird education or just like really high level, like bird travel and stuff like that.”
The quality of those eyeballs doesn’t only know where to better find specific and hard-to-record birds but is better at picking out different individuals in big flocks.
“When you have these top-tier birders participating in your count, we’ve been getting more species recorded than we normally see. Those birders we’ve gotten in the last two years are able to pick hard-to-identify birds out of flocks of hundreds of other birds,” said Boeh.
These individuals approach birding like a backcountry skier approaches a challenging line according to Boeh.
“Honestly, like when I’m on days where I’m going to fire up the sled and go for a really good backcountry ski tour, they’re firing up their binoculars and their telescope, and they’re going to go out and try to find something that doesn’t belong in Teton Valley,” said Boeh.
At the end of the day though, Boeh has a hard time turning anyone down if they want to count.
“I try my hardest every year to make sure everybody who wants to participate kind of has an opportunity to go out and at least count like a little section,” said Boeh.
Interested individuals can get in touch with Boeh and other birders through the Teton Area Birding Society Facebook page. For a full list of this year’s count, as well as past years to 2014, go to the online version of this article and scroll to the bottom.
