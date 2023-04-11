With the warm temperatures currently gracing Teton Valley, wildlife around our forests will finally be receiving their first real reprieve from what has amounted to a tough, cold, and snowy winter.
While ungulates such as deer, moose, and elk have weathered the many storms the best that they can, many will soon begin their migrations away from valley locales into the pristine alpine areas of the Tetons.
As we turn the irregular corner from winter to spring to summer, another two species will be awaking from their deep slumber and once again roam the many areas of our mountains and valley locations.
Grizzly bears (and their smaller, darker-furred companions, black bears) will be out and about searching for sources of food to refuel after a long winter, attracted to natural forest vegetation and winter carcasses.
However, as illustrated in many occurrences, such as a black bear cub that strayed too close to Victor Elementary this past February and a family of Grizzlies that was put down last November near North Leigh Creek, the evidence remains that humans and bears will inadvertently be placed in tough situations as bears roam what was their natural habitat.
Most people in Teton Valley, especially those that choose to live away from more developed areas in our more rural and forested lands, know what precautions to take to limit household food availability for these majestic, powerful creatures.
These individuals are happy to coexist with these animals that have been a feature of the Tetons for countless years. After all, they were here first, and many residents know that we are encroaching on their territory, not the other way around.
Michael Abbott is one of those residents and has been living in Obsidian Meadows northeast of Tetonia for many years.
After seeing that family of grizzlies taken away by local wildlife officials last fall, Mike was saddened and convened a residents-only meeting to see what they could do about the situation.
While nothing could bring back the animals, this instance set Abbott on a path of advocacy that included addressing the Yellowstone Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.
While those actions came and went, Abbott is now taking the next step of helping organize a community presentation dedicated to informing residents of how best to eliminate and mitigate the chance for human-bear conflict.
The presentation will take place at the Driggs Senior Citizen Center (adjacent to Driggs City Hall) and also feature a presentation from Dr. Christopher Servheen who, according to Abbott’s announcement, “literally wrote the book on grizzly bear recovery in the lower 48 states while working for the US Fish and Wildlife Service for 35 years.”
“Grizzlies in the Rockies: The Path to Coexistence” will be presented by Dr. Servheeen, who is currently the President and Board Chair of the Montana Wildlife Federation and Co-chair of the North American Bears Expert Team for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
The presentation is set for April 26th at 6pm. Attendees are encouraged to park in the back lot.
As the editor of the Teton Valley News, there are few things that churn my gut as much as hearing about the sad outcomes of bear-human conflict. In most cases, these situations seem to be wholly avoidable, and every party truly loses in the resolution.
I therefore wholly encourage Teton Valley residents to be as informed as they can heading into summer and the bears’ grazing season.
The value of proper education can go a long way in preventing avoidable outcomes, and lead to a healthier, more vibrant ecosystem for the valley, the mountains, and these areas that we are lucky enough to live in.
