Grizzly Bear

A grizzly bear gets its first look at a new spring day.

 TVN File Photo/Idaho Dept. Fish & Game

With the warm temperatures currently gracing Teton Valley, wildlife around our forests will finally be receiving their first real reprieve from what has amounted to a tough, cold, and snowy winter.

While ungulates such as deer, moose, and elk have weathered the many storms the best that they can, many will soon begin their migrations away from valley locales into the pristine alpine areas of the Tetons.

