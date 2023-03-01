Mark Harris

Sen. Mark Harris

The property tax relief bills that were introduced earlier this Legislative Session, seem to be stalled in the House. As a result, Senators Grow (LD14) and Anthon (LD27) have introduced Senate Bill 1111 (S1111). This bill combines tax relief for homeowners by using 4.5% of sales tax revenue to generate around $205 million.

There would be no tax shift to agriculture or business. The relief would strictly go to homeowners. The “circuit breaker” part of the bill would exempt $300,000 or 250% of the medium assessed value of a home. This provision of the bill would help those veterans, widows, and older Idahoans on fixed incomes with their property tax bill.

(0) comments

