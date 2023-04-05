Senator Mark Harris

Early this week, Governor Little vetoed House Bill 292 (H292), the property tax relief bill, because of an issue discovered late last week. The way the bill was written, on-going local transportation projects would be in jeopardy because of how H292 reordered State sales tax revenue. It put the State’s bonding ability at risk.

The Senate quicky amended the bill to fix the issues along with raising the amount of overall tax relief by adjusting State sales tax revenue from 2.5% to 3% affecting both homeowner’s tax relief and relief to school districts. We also left the “Circuit Breaker” in to allow more people to qualify. The “Wayfair” issue, or how the State collects on-line sales tax, was removed. Finally, the elimination of the March election date for school districts was also removed. That issue can be addressed in a separate bill if there is sufficient support.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.