Early this week, Governor Little vetoed House Bill 292 (H292), the property tax relief bill, because of an issue discovered late last week. The way the bill was written, on-going local transportation projects would be in jeopardy because of how H292 reordered State sales tax revenue. It put the State’s bonding ability at risk.
The Senate quicky amended the bill to fix the issues along with raising the amount of overall tax relief by adjusting State sales tax revenue from 2.5% to 3% affecting both homeowner’s tax relief and relief to school districts. We also left the “Circuit Breaker” in to allow more people to qualify. The “Wayfair” issue, or how the State collects on-line sales tax, was removed. Finally, the elimination of the March election date for school districts was also removed. That issue can be addressed in a separate bill if there is sufficient support.
Even though it was a clean bill and the Senate passed it handily, the House promptly killed it. A new bill was drafted by the House tax chair to specifically address the bonding problem in H292. This “trailer bill,” House Bill 376 (H376), fixed how sales tax revenues are distributed by ensuring the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Fund’s local highway projects take priority over other tax distributions.
As a result of the fixes in H376, both the House and the Senate voted to override the Governor’s veto. H376 took care of the Governor’s concerns, and everyone seems to be satisfied that property tax relief is on its way to Idaho citizens. Property tax relief has been a priority for this Legislature and for Governor Little. We agree that these two bills will provide substantial tax relief.
