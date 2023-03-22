House Bill 292 (H292) was passed this week by the House and was sent to the Senate. H292 is the latest rendition and compromise of the property tax bills that has been worked on all session. It includes $161 million to go toward all homeowners for homeowner tax relief and $148 million to go toward all taxpayers by paying off school bonds and levies.
The bill also contains a Circuit Breaker provision for older people on fixed incomes, and it removes the March election date for schools. Funding for this property tax relief will come from 4.5% of State Sales Tax revenue, a program called the “Surplus Eliminator” (which is surplus funds left over at the end of the fiscal year), an online sales tax program, a tax rebate fund, and a one-time transfer from the General Fund.
The bill has garnered quite a bit of support and is scheduled to have a hearing in the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee this week.
Senate Bill 1112 (S1112), which is a bill I worked on, recognizes Bear Lake and its many contributions to our State. It passed the Senate unanimously this week and was sent to the House Resources and Conservation Committee where Representative Wheeler was able to present it and get it sent to the House Floor for consideration. S1112 helps protect Idaho’s water uses and interests in irrigation, recreation, and power generation within Bear Lake.
A couple of House bills that I co-sponsored with Representative Judy Boyle (LD-9) are House Bill 143 (H143) and House Bill 144 (H144). They came to the Senate this week, and I successfully got both bills out of the Senate Resources and Environment Committee, off the Senate Floor, and to the Governor.
H143 adds a three-day fur buyers license to Idaho Code for out-of-state fur buyers. This will let Idaho trappers be more competitive and help them sell more furs at their trade shows. H144 adds a lifetime resident trappers license to Idaho Code to go along with the lifetime resident hunting and lifetime resident fishing license statutes. Both bills help Idaho trappers.
I had an opportunity this week to work with Trent Clark from the Caribou County Republican Central Committee to introduce a proposed Constitutional Amendment that conforms to an amendment passed by Idaho voters last year. In November 2022, the people of Idaho approved an amendment to allow the Legislature to be able to call itself back into session.
Previously, only the Governor had that authority. Senate Joint Resolution 103 (SJR103) amends Article III Section 8 of the Idaho Constitution. What was overlooked last year was a provision in Article III Section 23 relating to the length of special or extraordinary sessions that states, “When convened by the Governor, no such session shall continue for a period longer than twenty days.”
This oversight would allow any special or extraordinary session called by the Legislature to last for an undetermined length of time. The language we proposed states, “No extraordinary or special session of the legislature shall continue for a period longer than twenty days.” This change will help keep legislative special sessions under control and protect the citizen legislature that we are blessed with in Idaho. But, as this is a proposed change to our Idaho Constitution, you, the voters, would have the final say.
It was a very eventful week. The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) is finishing their work which means this Legislative Session is winding down. We may just meet our target Sine Die date of March 24th. We will see!
