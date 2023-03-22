Mark Harris

Sen. Mark Harris

House Bill 292 (H292) was passed this week by the House and was sent to the Senate. H292 is the latest rendition and compromise of the property tax bills that has been worked on all session. It includes $161 million to go toward all homeowners for homeowner tax relief and $148 million to go toward all taxpayers by paying off school bonds and levies.

The bill also contains a Circuit Breaker provision for older people on fixed incomes, and it removes the March election date for schools. Funding for this property tax relief will come from 4.5% of State Sales Tax revenue, a program called the “Surplus Eliminator” (which is surplus funds left over at the end of the fiscal year), an online sales tax program, a tax rebate fund, and a one-time transfer from the General Fund.

