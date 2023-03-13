Leading Ladies 1 .jpg

The women of PAWS take immense pride in helping animals find their new furever home. From left to right: Lila Satterfield, Sam Royal, Claire Brandhorst, Ann Loyola, and Violet Powell. Not pictured: Sydney Nowakowski, Claire Costa, and Jaclyn Jacobs

 Courtesy Photo/PAWS

It’s no secret that most Animal Welfare professionals are women, and PAWS fits the fur-enthused feminine mold.

PAWS was founded in 1999 by Ann Smith. PAWS’ leadership has changed hands a few times since 1999, with always a woman at the helm. Amy Moore joined PAWS in 2006 as the Executive Director and currently leads a staff of 15. Due to financial duress, PAWS acquired the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter on 1/1/22 to ensure this vital resource remained available to the community. The Shelter leads PAWS’ focus in Teton County, ID. PAWS continues to provide Spay/Neuter Vouchers, MedFund veterinary assistance, and programming to help the pets and people of Teton Valley.

