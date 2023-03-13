The women of PAWS take immense pride in helping animals find their new furever home. From left to right: Lila Satterfield, Sam Royal, Claire Brandhorst, Ann Loyola, and Violet Powell. Not pictured: Sydney Nowakowski, Claire Costa, and Jaclyn Jacobs
It’s no secret that most Animal Welfare professionals are women, and PAWS fits the fur-enthused feminine mold.
PAWS was founded in 1999 by Ann Smith. PAWS’ leadership has changed hands a few times since 1999, with always a woman at the helm. Amy Moore joined PAWS in 2006 as the Executive Director and currently leads a staff of 15. Due to financial duress, PAWS acquired the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter on 1/1/22 to ensure this vital resource remained available to the community. The Shelter leads PAWS’ focus in Teton County, ID. PAWS continues to provide Spay/Neuter Vouchers, MedFund veterinary assistance, and programming to help the pets and people of Teton Valley.
PAWS Shelter Team boasts a strong women presence, all bringing passion, personality, and can-do attitudes. Claire Costa, an Animal Care Specialist known as the Husky Whisperer, states, “I was inspired to work for PAWS because, with every single pet we receive, we can change their lives forever for the better. Not many jobs allow you to make such a positive impact on so many lives! I feel blessed to work with this fantastic organization that cares for pets from abandonment, starvation, frostbite, and abusive situations in the valley and neighboring communities. We are changing the world one furry life at a time!”
It's a common myth that working in Animal Rescue is playing with puppies and kittens all day, but the truth is that Shelter work is emotionally and physically taxing. Our animals require care and enrichment daily and depend on our Animal Care staff for all their needs. As an open-admission shelter, we often have animals with behavior issues, and the Valley doesn’t have many trainer options. When our staff sees a barrier, our staff aims to fix it. Sam Diaz states, “After this past year with our shelter, it was clear that a Shelter Behaviorist was necessary. Shelter living is not a natural way of life for pets, and it can have different impacts on their mental and emotional health.” She is working towards a Karen Pryor Academy Dog Training Professional Certification, hoping to help fulfill PAWS adoptable animals’ behavioral needs and provide pet behavioral outreach to our community.
PAWS staff are mostly all business but also have a comedic side. Sydney Nowakowski and Claire Brandhorst are out-of-the-box thinkers in advertising our long-term residents. Sydney aspires to use dating apps such as Farmersonly.com to feature our pups, and Claire consistently floods the Gram with creative Insta-stories of our adoptable animals. Different advertising methods are key for our animals’ success, with many adoptable animals available in the Greater Teton Valley area.
PAWS recently welcomed Ann Loyola as Director of Shelter Operations. Ann states, “I learn something new daily from this hardworking team of women, and I feel so lucky to be welcomed into the pack!” Meet Ann, our Animal Care staff, and adoptable animals from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 am to 5:30 pm. The PAWS Animal Shelter is at 15 South 1750 East, Driggs, ID.
PAWS is a 501c3 nonprofit funded 100% by donations, and the organization’s impact depends on community investment. Thank you to all who invest in PAWS. If you’d like to support PAWS, please visit our website www.pawsofjh.org, to learn more about volunteer and donor opportunities.
