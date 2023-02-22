Skijoring, the high-adrenaline sport that combines a cowboy’s prowess and a skier’s precision, will be back in Teton Valley over the weekend of Feb. 25 and 26 at Tributary.
“The demand is here. There’s a lot of excitement,” Grand Showdown event director Elliott Paull said. “The key activities of Teton Valley, skiing and horseback riding, everything that makes this part of the country special, we’re seeing those different elements come together in skijoring.”
The event is broken into six divisions: junior, novice, switch-a-roo (skiers and horseback riders swap roles between Saturday and Sunday), sport, snowboard, and open. Organizers expect to see around 150 races each day across all categories. Winners from each division will receive custom belt buckles crafted by Tres Rios Silver out of Texas, and there is a handsome prize purse.
The nonprofit Teton Valley Skijoring board and committees are made up of people with diverse skills and circles of influence, TVS board president Neal Stobaugh noted. HAPI Trails executive director Julie Martin is overseeing the equestrian side of things (including affordable horse lodging), and Circle S veterinarian Summer Winger will be on site to ensure the safety of the animals. Kathy Cisco, a certified public accountant, is the treasurer “keeping the event on the straight and narrow,” Stobaugh said. Victor artist Jason Borbet donated his talent by creating the neon poster art for the event. Skijor competitor Aaron Cisco designed the course and Nick Tonks has brought his expertise from the snocross world to build the track down on the Tributary driving range in Driggs.
“I’ve been to a lot of skijor races, and often they’re on flat ground which means only the people up front can see the action,” Stobaugh said. “This natural amphitheater that Tributary can provide is ideal for viewing, and has undulations that will make it exciting for competitors.”
Tributary general manager Ulla Rasche has been along for the ride to ensure the gated resort can accommodate the needs of the event.
“They have been so helpful, and I think they can see the potential for a lasting partnership,” Paull said about Tributary.
To spread out the Grand Showdown’s largesse, accompanying events will happen around the valley, with registration and the pre-race meet and greet (and karaoke) at the West Side Yard on Friday night and a daily awards ceremony and Calcutta betting auction set for Saturday night at Warbirds.
The Showdown itself will be no casual affair; two Jumbotrons at the venue will offer optimal viewing, and the races will be streamed live on the Cowboy Channel for those enjoying the spectacle from home. Teton Valley musician Karee Miller Jaeger will kick off the event by singing the National Anthem. Local and regional photographers will be capturing the drama, and retired Native American astronaut John Herrington, joined by a documentary crew, will film an episode for GoUSA TV all about Idaho and unique sporting events.
Pine Needle Embroidery in Victor has been tasked with providing the soft goods, and Streetfood, Spoons, and Captain Ron will be on site selling food. The beer garden will be stocked with libations from Grand Teton Brewing, Grand Teton Distillery, Highpoint Cider, and Watkins Distribution.
General admission is $10 beforehand or $15 at the door for each full day of the event; kids 12 and under get in for free.
While outside food and beverages are not allowed in the venue, tailgating in the parking area is encouraged, Paull said.
“We want it to be a community event, one that the entire community can enjoy and afford,” Stobaugh added.
Paull has an even more ambitious goal: he wants skijoring to become a Teton Valley fixture that rivals Music on Main in size and popularity. His hopes for the future include live music at different venues and the possible incorporation of Tetonia’s beloved snowplane rally into the weekend. With the inaugural event set to be grand in every sense of the word, the sky’s the limit in the years to come.
Proceeds from the Showdown and the Calcutta auction will go to HAPI Trails and the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley. One of the first fundraising mechanisms TVS used for the event was a 90-hole golf tournament last summer, in which hardy golfers managed to hit every course in the valley on a single day in June. Stobaugh expects that to become an annual tradition, in memory of Dr. Mo Brown, who first dreamed up the 90-hole challenge.
To find more information, purchase tickets, or sign up to volunteer, visit tetonskijor.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.