On behalf of the Teton Valley Foundation Board (TVF), it is with both sadness and great respect that I announce the April 28, 2023 departure of Amy Fradley, as our Executive Director. Although this is a huge loss for the TVF family, we are at the same time very happy for Amy as she moves forward with the next phase of her life.Amy has been an outstanding leader for TVF over the past 9 years and her willingness and ability to step up and steer this organization was nothing short of exceptional. Amy started as the Music on Main Program Director and then graduated to Executive Director. Over the past three years in her role as Executive Director, she has guided our organization through the pandemic, created and executed Music on Mainstream to replace our canceled music series and safely bring people together during COVID. Amy has expertly restructured the Rink staff along with the ice programs, and the individual budgets for all programming provided by TVF. Amy has been instrumental in bringing TVF to a position of strength both financially and in the tremendous benefits we provide to the community through Music on Main and the Kotler Ice Arena. Amy mentioned to the Board that her role as ED “has been one of the most rewarding professional chapters of her life.” The TVF Board will commence with a coordinated search for a new Executive Director in the coming weeks. Our focus remains grounded in our mission to make the good life in Teton Valley even better through affordable recreational and cultural programs that create community connections and enhance the local economy. Details about the position and the application process will be posted on the TVF website in the coming week. Please join me in giving Amy our heartfelt thanks, and sending her best wishes for her future success. If you have any questions, please contact me via email at: alex.seddon1@gmail.com.
