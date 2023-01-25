Teton Valley Foundation announced its new Music on Main Program Director last month, choosing Teton Valley’s Tibby Plasse for the role.
Plasse started on the first day of 2023.
“I am very excited to have Tibby join our team at Teton Valley Foundation. I have no doubt she will be a great fit. In fact, as of January 1st, she already is,” said Amy Fradley, Teton Valley Foundation executive director.
As executive director for the last 7 years, Fradley knows from personal experience that Music on Main’s top position is an amazing job.
Plasse covered a myriad of the qualifications the foundation was seeking; event planning, freelance writing, non-profit work, plus experience as a marketing/developing coordinator and festival manager.
Inspiration to apply for the role came easily for Plasse.
“One, I love music. All music. I am one of those people with a box of ticket stubs,” said Plasse. “I (also) love event production; I have been on so many different production teams in my life including fashion shoots, music videos, films, and film/music/art/cultural festivals,” said Plasse.
Plasse has worked on all levels in event promotion endeavors. Having checked IDs, sold tickets, emceed, bartended, assisted with parking, steamed clothes, taken photos, and helped clean, Plasse has “even hung off a ladder for one reason or another.”
Without having a goal in mind to hire someone locally, Fradley said she interviewed strong candidates from Jackson. The job was posted for about a month on Teton Valley Foundation’s outlets. Plasse was hired after a week of interviews.
“I was hoping someone would come forward from Teton Valley and be the right fit,” said Fradley. “It’s a complex role with a fairly lengthy learning curve so having strong relationships with local officials, business owners and residents will give Plasse a head start.”
With experience working every facet of festivals, Plasse shared that problem solving abilities are paramount to success.
“I have had to be a problem solver for years and am empathetic to everyone involved; the bands, the production team, the audiences, and neighboring businesses,” said Plasse.
“I have perspective when it comes to selling food, moving backline, being a parent with kids, and including senior citizens at a party. Calling the valley home the last dozen years and having everybody’s phone number already stored in my phone, I had to say yep, I’m the person for the job,” Plasse continued.
The previous music on main director, Kate Driscoll, remains committed to helping the transition. She’ll continue to volunteer with music on main this summer while also working at High Point Cider as taproom and events director.
Plasse tipped her cap to Driscoll and shared her personal intentions in adding to the Music on Main experience.
“I am inheriting a strong event from a long lineage of successful program directors,” said Plasse. “I want to ensure we continue to expose Teton Valley to great music and hopefully kick each concert up a notch, whether that’s in the VIP experience, introducing a new food vendor, or having a solid production team on the ground.”
“I truly believe this, along with Tibby’s passion for bringing the community together, will set us all up for success,” said Fradley confidently.
Music on main celebrates its 17th season in 2023. Show dates are Thursdays from June 22 through August 10.
