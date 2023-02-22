If you went to either of Andrew Munz’s shows at Pierre’s Theatre on February 18th or 19th, and your cheeks didn’t hurt the next morning, you might want to check your pulse.

Munz put on a fabulous show, selling out Victor’s beloved theatre both nights with his brutally honest humor centered around the many things that make the Teton Region unique.

