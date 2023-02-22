If you went to either of Andrew Munz’s shows at Pierre’s Theatre on February 18th or 19th, and your cheeks didn’t hurt the next morning, you might want to check your pulse.
Munz put on a fabulous show, selling out Victor’s beloved theatre both nights with his brutally honest humor centered around the many things that make the Teton Region unique.
Munz touched on the early history of Victor (which is in fact, named after a commuter), Teton Valley’s etymology, old tourism, new tourism, influencers, Teton Pass, Jackson businesses, fat biking (“I never understood that… just be patient”), Being a dog of a backcountry skier, snowboarder bros, and Costco.
Munz also shared his experiences as a gay man in Wyoming, poking fun at the fact that there are no gay bars in the entire state, his thoughts on karaoke (“the gayest thing straight people do”), seeing ex-romantic partners around Jackson (“I won’t talk about it, just don’t talk about skiing”), and his aversion to being a skier and participating in ski culture.
Two musical numbers were performed by Munz, with the first being called “Ikonic”, which pokes fun at Ikon season ski pass holders.
The parody tune, set to “7 rings” by Ariana Grande, includes lyrics such as “42 days this year, but hey, who’s counting”, “Cycle through girlfriends like ski-swap equipment, they think they’re unique but I don’t have just one, my only true love is my family trust fund”, “Worried about nothin’ and I’m grinnin’, my buddies are broke in their van livin’.”
One can not know Munz and not also be acquainted with ‘Your Girl, Catherine’, Munz’s “palpable drag” persona that identifies as ‘Wilson Mom’ and ‘Real Housewife of Jackson Hole’.
“With Catherine, it’s far more character-based and far more like a parody satire kind of thing. She’s more Mrs. Doubtfire than RuPaul,” explained Munz. “She’s just a cougar.”
Poking fun at the character, when asked if Catherine would ever go out into the community, Munz stated “We already see Catherine everywhere.”
“So why do we need another one?” asked Munz, with a laugh. “Yeah, it’s just funny because it’s drag in a weird way. Like I said, you know, it’s, it’s a palatable drag. It’s like that is very clearly a dude, you know.”
Munz was happy to have free rein at making fun of Jackson.
“I feel like I can make fun of Jackson and say whatever I want because I am no longer in their jurisdiction,” cracked Munz after comparing old tourism and new tourism.
“It is hard to live in Jackson. It is hard to run a business or a non-profit or anything in Jackson, just existing in Jackson is, at its very core, very difficult. Obviously, we’re all so high and mighty or tightly wound and high-strung that we do need some release. But sometimes people take it very personally, right? They don’t really take a step back and see it as comedy for comedy’s sake. If the joke is successful in the crowd with everybody except yourself, then maybe there’s something else,” said Munz.
Munz was born and raised in Jackson and uses the comedy and his other productions to, lovingly, express his frustration with how the area has changed.
Whether through calling the Silver Dollar Cowboy Bar “the Rainforest Cafe of Jackson” or urging Victor residents “DO NOT BUILD A PERSEPHONE — if you build it they (influencers)… will come”, Munz was happy to have an audience that knows of Jackson’s issues but is not as invested in them.
“People who have left Jackson, you know, for Victor but still have to like commute or whatever, I always call it ‘the collective groan’ and that’s what I like to tap into as a comedian,” said Munz. “We can all kind of laugh together about something that we’re all suffering from.”
Munz, talking about the subject of sourcing humor from Jackson’s problems, views it as not only a responsibility to use it for material but to keep on creating new material.
“I recognize the responsibility that I have where if I just did the same show kind of consistently over and over, it gets to the point where we in the same way that we have like bands that visit over and over and over again, right?,” asked Munz. “I never want to be that comedian where they’re like, Oh, I’ve seen him, You know, I want people to be uncertain about what show I’m going to do or like.”
Munz was over the moon with the turnout he received from the Idaho side, with the first night selling out in a matter of only a few days, which necessitated the addition of a Sunday show.
The Saturday show, with a “rowdy” audience, had an abundance of Cutthroats hockey parents attending… Which Munz loved. The Sunday show featured a “more attentive” audience, “I guess it is the lord’s day,” said Munz, with an irreverent giggle.
That quality of audience engagement says a lot to Munz about what the scene needs more of.
“It shows that there’s certainly a need for more programming, more comedy, more opportunities for people to just get together and have a good time and laugh,” said Munz. “Not just music, you know, something a little bit more diverse. I’m just very grateful to have two sold-out houses in a venue that I’ve never performed in before.”
Pierre’s also offered a more intimate setting for his comedy, free from the stuffiness and cavernous nature of the Center for the Arts Building or the ski-bar atmosphere of Teton Village’s Mangy Moose.
“I’ve done some stand up there. It’s still more or less a small venue, but it still kind of feels like a big space, especially given where it’s located,” said Munz.
“To have an opportunity here where, you know, we have like 100 seats or something like that, and everybody’s chairs are like just positioned to the stage and we just have all of this history and it still has a lot of character. And I feel like there’s a lot of places that have a character that has kind of disappeared from both sides of the Tetons,” said Munz. “Being able to do something like this means a lot to me. So I’m just incredibly grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.