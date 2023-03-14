...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Howe, Arco,
Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival will be returning in 2023, and Tickets go on sale March 15th.
Wyoming’s premier skiing, mountain biking and music destination, is proud to announce the return of the Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival this August 11-13, 2023. The festival marks the end of a 3-year festival hiatus following the Covid pandemic. Tickets, lodging, camping and 3-day festival parking passes will become available for purchase ONLINE ONLY Wednesday March 15th at 12:00pm MST.
The 33rd Annual Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival brings together world class bluegrass, Americana, and folk musicians from across the country for a 3-day music festival. This one-of-a-kind festival brings music lovers together for a weekend of music in the shadow of the Tetons.
“Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival brings together all of the elements that make Targhee special,” says Targhee’s General Manager Geordie Gillett. “Great music, great food and mountain biking are staples of a summer at Targhee. We are excited to bring back the Bluegrass Festival.”
TICKETS
A limited number of 3-day tickets will be available starting at $239. There will be four price tiers for 3-day tickets with the final ticket price of $369. The price will increase as limits are reached. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Individual day tickets will also be available. Friday and Sunday tickets will be $119. Saturday tickets will be $139. Ticket prices apply to ages 6 & up. Kids 5 & under will be free but must still be registered and have a ticket.
LINEUP & SCHEDULE
The 33rd Annual Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival will bring another world-class lineup to Teton Valley.
This year’s bands include, Greensky Bluegrass, Infamous Stringdusters, Sam Bush Band, Watchhouse, Larkin Poe, Del McCoury Band, Kitchen Dwellers, Travelin’ McCourys, Mr. Sun, Big Richard, Jerry Douglas-Daniel Kimbrough Duo, and many more!
LODGING,CAMPING & PARKING
During the festival, Targhee will be offering lodging in our three lodges, camping and car camping options.
A limited number of campingoptionsandfestivalparking will be availablefor festival goers. There will be no free parkingoptions.3-day parking passes will be available for purchase for the duration of the festival starting at $75.Those looking to park for a single day canpurchasea 3-day parking pass or take the shuttle.
There will beshuttleservicesfrom Victor or Driggs to reduce crowding and traffic up Ski Hill Rd.Shuttleinformation will be released later.
Camping options will be available for all types of campers fromRV’stotent campers. Pleasenote thatthat single day camping passes will not be sold.All camping options will be up to four nights, starting Thursday 8.10, checking out Sunday 8.13.Tent camping spots will be limited to 4 people per campsite with prices starting at $240 per site. Those wishing to sleep in their cars in Lot 1 and 2 will be limited to 2 people per car and mustpurchasethecar campingoption. RV and trailer camping options will also be available for purchase online.There will be a map of each camping zone on the website along with details on camping type and quantity of people allowed in each site.
TARGHEE MUSIC CAMP
We’realso thrilled to announce that Targhee Music Camp will return August 7-10,2023for its belated 15th anniversary at the Grand Targhee Ski Resort in Alta, Wyoming.Musicians and music enthusiasts of all ages and abilities will come together for 4 days or classes, workshops, jam sessions and intimate concerts in the days preceding the 33rd Annual Targhee Bluegrass Festival.Thelineupof music camp instructors includes Darrell Scott, Joe Craven, theTravelin’McCourys, Mr. Sun, Sharon Gilchrist, Natalie Padilla, and many more. Scholarships are available. Information can be found atwww.targheemusiccamp.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.