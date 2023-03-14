Bluegrass

The Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival will be returning in 2023, and Tickets go on sale March 15th. 

 TVN File Photo

Wyoming’s premier skiing, mountain biking and music destination, is proud to announce the return of the Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival this August 11-13, 2023. The festival marks the end of a 3-year festival hiatus following the Covid pandemic. Tickets, lodging, camping and 3-day festival parking passes will become available for purchase ONLINE ONLY Wednesday March 15th at 12:00pm MST.

The 33rd Annual Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival brings together world class bluegrass, Americana, and folk musicians from across the country for a 3-day music festival. This one-of-a-kind festival brings music lovers together for a weekend of music in the shadow of the Tetons.

