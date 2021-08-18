Wednesday, August 18
A World of Music: Jazz Quartet at the Alta Branch From the beaches of South America to the deserts of the Middle East, the quartet will travel the globe and highlight why and how music sounds different based on geographic location. The musicians also demystify the concept of improvisation in music and will invite the audience to participate in a little improvisation. 3 p.m., Alta Branch Library
Teton Dirt Series Race #5 Join Mountain Bike the Tetons at Grand Targhee for the final race in the Teton Dirt Series. 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 19
Teton Valley Adult Pickleball Every Thursday and Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and every Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. next to the Primrose Park in Driggs. All skills and abilities welcome! We can provide equipment if you don’t have your own.
Flower Arranging with Seniors West of the Tetons Red House Flowers will show you how to create a stunning floral arrangement. The workshop is free and you get to take home your arrangement. 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Senior Community Center. The class is limited, so register soon at tetonseniors.org.
Reel Rock 15 Film Tour Join us at the Spud Drive-In for Teton Rock Gym’s 4th annual showing of Reel Rock Film Tour in Teton Valley! Need more reasons to come? Come climb at the rock gym for FREE the day of the event with ticket purchase! $15/Adults, $10 Kids — Purchase tickets online, at the gym, or at the door! Doors Open 6pm, Films Start 8:30. REEL ROCK 15 is an inspiring collection of four new films, including the already iconic Black Ice.
Friday, August 20 Alta Outdoor Story Time We invite kids ages 2 to 5 to join us at the Alta Branch Library at 10 a.m. on Fridays for fun early literacy activities like stories, music, puppets, finger plays and flannel-board pieces. Story Time is weather-dependent!
Teton Valley Farmers Market and Artisans at Mugler Every Friday from June 4 through October 1 at Driggs City Plaza, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. In partnership with Teton Valley Farmers Market, the Downtown Driggs Association presents “Artisans at Mugler”, every Friday from June 25 through September 10 from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Mugler Plaza on Main Street in Driggs.
Wydaho Adventure Film Fest The first ever Wydaho Adventure Film Festival has taken flight, and will be coming to Victor City Park on August 20. The festival will showcase adventure films that inspire, educate, and work towards personal and communal change. 5:30pm: Event Gates Open; 6:00pm: Food Trucks/Beer/Lawn Games/Live Music, 7:30pm: Nonprofits Highlight, 8:00pm: Raffle, 8:30pm: Film Program Begins. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Teton River, Mountain Bike the Tetons, and the Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition
Summer Sessions w/ Sneaky Pete SW & The Deadlocks @ The Spud The Spud Drive-In will host The Summer Sessions featuring some of the area’s most danceable bands. Local favorites The Deadlocks and Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons will delight crowds with funky jams and groovy tunes starting at 5:00 PM. For late-night entertainment, there will be a Silent Disco with local DJs from the Something Else collective. The family-friendly event, presented by Orijin & Highland Music, will have RV and Tent camping available, tailgating area, and activities for kids.
Saturday, August 21Tetonia ATV/UTV Off-Road Stampede 2021 Welcome to the first annual Tetonia Off-Road Stampede 2021! The theme for this location is Disco so be sure to dress up and deck out your vehicle in the best 1970’s attire for a chance to win prizes! 8 a.m. Tetonia Rodeo Grounds, visit offroadstampede.com for tickets.
Sunday, August 22Mountainside Institute Wild Plate Workshop: Your Cup Of Tea 4 p.m., Sweet Hollow Farm. We will meet at Sweet Hollow Farm and head out on the hillside trail to marvel at the bounty of edible plants. We will learn about sustainable wildcrafting practices and basic botany. We will head back to the farm for some herb gathering and learn hands-on how to process and dry them for later use and how to concoct and brew them into tea. We will taste 3 different teas from raspberry leaf, goldenrod, and mallow leaf.The workshop is taught by Jenna Barnes, a creative plant-based chef.
Symphony on Sunday Internationally acclaimed Classical guitarist, Craig Green. Performing selections of classical music and those from other genres and cultures. An exceptional guitarist and performer not to be missed! 4 p.m. at the Driggs City Plaza. Free!
Monday, August 23Healthy Seniors: Mental Health 11 a.m. in the Senior Community Center. At our August Healthy Seniors workshop, Hilary Frenette will focus on mental health issues faced by seniors and how and where they can get services. Hilary Frenette, BSN, is a registered nurse at St. John’s Health, where she has practiced in several nursing and leadership roles. She is also a former math and science educator.
Tuesday, August 24Float and Clean Up the Teton with FTR Do you appreciate a clean and healthy Teton River? Join us for a Float and Cleanup on August 24th! Friends of the Teton River will provide education on recreation planning, watershed conservation, and fisheries management. Wai Mauna SUP Tours will provide free shuttle and paddle board rentals ($20!) with proceeds to benefit FTR. We will pick up trash along the way to keep the Teton River clean and healthy. If you have been enjoying our river resources this summer, this is a great opportunity to learn and give back to the river community! Email will@tetonwater.org for details and to reserve your spot
.
Wednesday, August 2514th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Awards Ceremony The 14th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Awards Ceremony celebrates participating nonprofits, supporters, and a successful season of fundraising. Business & Community Challengers and participating nonprofits are invited to the Awards Ceremony to celebrate the annual success of this fundraising feat. Nonprofits are required to have one representative in attendance to collect their Grant Award check and may extend invitations to staff and board members alike. Moose Creek Ranch, Wednesday, August 25, 6 — 8 p.m.
Thursday, August 26 Seniors West of the Tetons Ice Cream Social Come on down to Sherman Park in Victor, on Aug. 26, 2 p.m. for an ice cream social. Please register at tetonseniors.org by Aug. 23.