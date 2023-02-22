Over the past few years, the Teton Regional Economic Coalition Chamber of Commerce has helped deliver hundreds of new jobs and an unprecedented level of economic diversity, which supports family and business prosperity.
We responsibly promote the valley to visitors, recruit new businesses and support local startups. We support higher wages for employees, affordable housing and better access to child care. We work hard to balance the needs of the environment, residents, businesses and visitors. We do it all in a low-impact manner that aims to retain what makes Teton Valley special.
Here are a few results of our work:
Job Growth: 1,158 new jobs since 2017, 250 in the past year alone.
Wage Growth: Average annual wages have grown to $44K per year, a $14,000 increase since 2013. This is still unacceptably low: average wage in US is $67K/year; Idaho $47K/year.
Low Unemployment: 1.6 percent, well below the national rate and the rest of Idaho.
Sustainable Tourism: Lodging sales nearly doubled since 2019. Our promotion targets respectful visitors who spend freely at our local businesses.
Our staff of two also manages the Teton Geo Center Museum and Discovery Hub, which provides educational programs for children, an art gallery, even space and visitor services.
We offer a solid range of services and benefits for very reasonable fees. Our base funding has not changed in 10 years, so we rely on Chamber memberships to keep us working on your behalf.
Check out our website, discovertetonvalley.com for details on Chamber membership benefits and how to join. We hope you see fit to support our work. Please let us know if you’d like to talk more about how we can support you.
