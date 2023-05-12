tempImageqajdvx.jpg

Valley of the Tetons Library opened their Driggs branch as a result of the last time they asked for funds in 2014. This time, they are asking for a temporary increase in the levy, primarily due to increased cost of living concerns for staff. 

 By Connor Shea

Valley of the Tetons Library is hoping that area voters will come out and support their supplemental levy, set for election next Tuesday, May 16th.

This levy will build upon a separate levy that was passed in 2015 and will be added to residents’ property taxes. The 2014 levy, which narrowly passed its required ⅔ majority with 69.6% of the vote, added $12.85 per $100k of taxable assessed value. In 2015, that levy was made permanent.

