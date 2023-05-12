Valley of the Tetons Library opened their Driggs branch as a result of the last time they asked for funds in 2014. This time, they are asking for a temporary increase in the levy, primarily due to increased cost of living concerns for staff.
Valley of the Tetons Library is hoping that area voters will come out and support their supplemental levy, set for election next Tuesday, May 16th.
This levy will build upon a separate levy that was passed in 2015 and will be added to residents’ property taxes. The 2014 levy, which narrowly passed its required ⅔ majority with 69.6% of the vote, added $12.85 per $100k of taxable assessed value. In 2015, that levy was made permanent.
The new levy, which will run for two years beginning October 1st, 2023, would add another $8.57 per $100k of taxable assessed value, bringing the total library levy to $21.42 per $100k of assessed value.
The 2015 levy was dedicated to funding a new branch in Driggs after operating exclusively in Victor since 1966.
The levy to be voted on Tuesday will help the library maintain staff and account for large cost increases in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated growth in Teton Valley. 60% of the library’s annual operating budget comes from the property taxing district.
There will only be a simple majority needed to pass the levy since it is a temporary levy, not a permanent tax.
According to VTL’s library Board Secretary/Interim Director Savannah Wake, insurance costs for the library have gone up 25% just since last year. VTL’s audit fee also went up 25% since last year as well.
Wake stated that the funds raised from the levy would not go directly towards the insurance/audit fee costs, but will help them avoid diverting funds that would go to staffing the library and its programs.
The library, like many other employers, has seen cost of living expenses for staff increase significantly.
“We've grown the library, our services, our resources, and our staff as much as we can without also growing our budget,” said Wake. “It is time to provide what our community not only wants, but needs in a library, and then to provide a sustainable working environment for our staff, to ask again for funds.”
“We need to increase our budget to do that. And so that's why we're on the ballot this year,” said Wake.
Wake said the de-facto question on the ballot comes to a much more simple proposition than an increase in taxes.
“We are asking residents to support the idea that libraries are vital pieces of our community and to help us continue to offer what we're currently offering,” said Wake.
If the levy doesn’t pass, that could mean reduced hours and increased stress on staff.
“If the levy didn't pass, it would severely impact staffing, which would impact library hours and services. And then we just hear all the time from our community about things that they need and we are just simply not able to provide,” said Wake. “The ability to grow and respond to community needs would be really limited.”
An example of that would be the support Valley of the Tetons offers to their survivors of the Traumatic Brain Injury group, with members frequently having to bus to Jackson, WY to access beneficial technology.
“That's something we have a lot of here, whether from strokes or recreational accidents, all different reasons. There's certain technology that can aid people with these disabilities and we don't have that in our library right now. So, many of those from that group will bus over because they can't drive to the Jackson Library to access that technology. We just want to be able to expand so that we're meeting the needs of our community and making sure we have staff to do that,” said Wake.
Polling Locations:
Precinct 1 : Gymnasium at the LDS Church 6181 South Main St., Tetonia Precincts 2, 3, 4, & 5 : Gymnasium at the LDS Church 225 N First St., Driggs Precincts 6 & 7: Gymnasium at the LDS Church, 87 E. Center St., Victor
