...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River
Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley,
Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, low-lying fields, and other flood-prone
locations. Localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Although no significant precipitation is expected, an
extended warming trend over the next week will increase
snowmelt. The risk of flooding will increase each day as we
head into the weekend.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings or Flood Advisories. Those living in areas prone to
flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
If you observe any flooding, please report your observations to the
National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social
media, when it is save to do so.
&&
Collaborative for Early Learning looks ahead to grant possibilities
The Teton Valley Collaborative for Early Learning is working on their next steps after receiving over $1 million in grant funding from the Idaho Workforce Development Council to establish a new childcare facility.
As part of its first course of action, the Collaborative is focused on moving a donated 4,000-square-foot home, the old Gambal house, to a new spot adjacent to the TSD #401 District Office on Main Street and refurbishing it into a center for early childcare.
While development depends in part on mud season and how quickly the ground dries out, hopes exist that the center could be relocated by June and renovated and opened as soon as the fall.
Martin Balben, who is the project director at the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, said he was “cautiously optimistic,” knowing that such a timeline was exceptionally quick.
“A lot of the pieces didn’t seem realistic in the first place, so it depends. We could get the right sense of circumstances, buy-in and assistance to make it happen,” said Balben. “But there’s a lot of work to be done and we’re not going to rush things or sacrifice quality of care or the ability for this to be sustainable in the long term in order to achieve a short term opening.”
Kristi Meston, project manager of the Collaborative, says community support is key. “Without more people supporting it, we won’t be able to pull it all off,” she said. Plumbing and electricity can be prohibitively expensive, in addition to landscaping, painting and construction. Donations, logistical help and any other form of support are all welcome.
Determining how to support Teton Valley providers is also a large puzzle piece. Once the physical structure is in place, the Collaborative must find a provider or providers that can both meet the needs of the community and operate a high-quality center. Teton School District #401 will accept proposals from those who are interested.
In addition, one hope is that the center will serve as a central organizing location for all early education interests in the Valley, with an early learning library, access to professional development and training, and administrative support for other childcare center operations.
Teton County is currently a child care desert, with far more families needing care than what is currently available. Care is currently delivered formally and informally through a patchwork of home and center providers — or networks of friends and family members.
Even with an estimated 70 new spots at the new center and a sliding scale fee structure, there will most likely still be a gap in care, Balben said. “I can’t envision a time anywhere soon where we can dust our hands off, and say we addressed the waitlist need,” Balben added. “It’ll be a long process that will take patience.”
Joe Montesano of WIlkinson-Montesano Builders says the upcoming process will involve securing building and transportation permits, sectionalizing the house and laying the foundation. “It depends on Mother Nature and bureaucracy,” he said.
But Montesano and others are hopeful.
“This community has barreled through the first barrier,” Balben said. “We have a community agreeing that this is a priority, and I think anything is possible when you get past that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.