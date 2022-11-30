...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO
5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
18 inches, except 14 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of
blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
backcountry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
ITA Volunteers gather for a group photo in Hells Canyon in Western Idaho.
Nonprofit organization Idaho Trails Association (ITA) is looking for new members to join in their mission of keeping Idaho’s hiking trails open for all. ITA organizes volunteer trail maintenance projects across the state and completed over 66 projects this year alone. ITA is running a membership drive starting November 15 and going through the end of the year to find new members interested in supporting the work of maintaining trails in 2023.
Idaho’s vast network of 10,000+ miles of trails require routine maintenance to keep them open and safe for trail users. Unfortunately, funding for the care and upkeep of Idaho’s hiking trails is far short of what is needed to keep them open and usable. Idaho Trails Association (ITA) was formed in 2010 to help deal with this challenge.
The funds raised during ITA’s membership drive will help purchase supplies and tools for volunteer trail maintenance projects, fund special programs like ITA’s WOW (Women Only Weekend/Weeklong) and Youth Trail Crew, support trail education and Leave No Trace efforts, and cover many other expenses related to the stewardship of Idaho’s public lands and trails.
ITA members are given the opportunity to sign up for volunteer trail projects before the schedule is released to the public. ITA has fly-in, jet boat, pack-in, and all-meals-provided trips that range in length from one-day to week-long. ITA memberships begin at $25 per year to join. Visit www.idahotrailsassociation.org/membership to learn more.
