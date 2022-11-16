51_bryce_angell_mug.jpg

Bryce Angell

My Chevy Silverado keeps on racking up the miles. Dependable and sure enough has always been worthwhile.

But from years of climbing in and out, the running boards were bent. They were rusted through and full of holes. Their years of use were spent.

