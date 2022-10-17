Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 3.49.04 PM.png

Teton Canyon Fire Units 1-3 will have perscribed burn operations again on Oct. 18th. 

 USFS

Burning operations went well on Saturday, October 15. Close to 100 acres were treated in sagebrush and aspen stands. Ignition operations will resume Tuesday October 18 and continue into November as conditions allow. Ignitions will be performed using unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and heli-torch with numerous support crews on site. This project will improve wildlife habitat and manage forest vegetation. Updates will be posted to the Forest’s Facebook page at USFSCaribouTarghee.

A closure will be in effect for the Mill Creek trail #131 from the winter parking lot in Teton Canyon to the Grand Targhee resort boundary starting at 8AM on Tuesday for firefighter and public safety during the prescribed fire. The trail will reopen at 8AM Thursday, October 20. During active operations in Teton Canyon (Unit 2) firefighters may be along Ski Hill and Teton Canyon Roads and smoke will be visible. For the safety of our firefighters, we ask individuals heading up the canyon to use caution and drive slowly. Fire managers suggest choosing to recreate in a different drainage to reduce congestion. Short delays along Teton Canyon road may be possible.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.