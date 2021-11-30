Once in a while, usually around the holiday season, I step out of my snowshoes, take off my Tuck’s Tooque, finish my bag of Cheetos, and look back thankfully at where the Teton Valley Weather Facebook page and Teton Valley News Weather Blog have been.
Since July of 2015, it has been my honor and privilege to be your Teton Valley weatherman. That makes over 2,300 days that my first thought when I wake up each morning is what the good folks of Teton Valley need to know to get to work and school safely and be prepared for what’s coming their way.
It began in Tony’s one day in the summer of 2015 when Todd Cook, the previous weather blogger, invited me for a chat over pizza and beer. He said he had plans to move on to Whitefish, Montana, and wondered if I would be interested in taking the helm. Maybe it was the beer, but I said heck yeah! I’d been a fan of Teton Valley Weather for months, wrote several guest blogs for the paper, and really enjoyed it. I realized that in a place like Teton Valley, with our sometimes (and by that I mean often) extreme weather and outdoor-loving people, keeping everyone up on the weather was an tremendous responsibility, one I was willing to take on. I hope that in the ensuing 76 months or so, I haven’t disappointed you very often.
Since that day in 2015, we’ve been through a lot together. Floods, droughts, blizzards, heat waves, wildfire smoke, evacuations, lightning strikes, earthquakes, winds that blew telephone poles down, cold that froze the water on our eyeballs, and even a couple of tornado warnings. So many memories. Don’t get an old man started on that, or this blog will never end. But there are thanks to give, which I don’t want to cut short.
Not just Todd but everyone else at Teton Valley News was very helpful as I learned the ropes of using the newspaper’s content management system to submit the weekly blogs for publication. Help and encouragement came from current and former TVN employees, including Ken Levy and each of the great editors we’ve had along the way. But by far, the most significant encouragement comes from the kind and helpful comments of the people who follow Teton Valley Weather, now more than 8,000 strong. That’s what really keeps Teton Valley Weather going.
And then there’s plenty of thanks to give to those who helped me learn enough about the weather to do a job like this. It began with my grandmother, a nurse’s aide who instilled a deep respect for science in me as a child. Thanks for a deeper understanding of weather in particular, go to some outstanding professors at the Florida State University Meteorology Department, and later to some renowned meteorologists working behind the scenes and on camera at The Weather Channel in Atlanta. The Weather Channel’s work still plays a big part in what makes it into a Teton Valley Weather forecast, but by far, the most technical help comes from our friends at the National Weather Service. The offices in Pocatello, Idaho, and Riverton, Wyoming, are top-notch organizations with the best people and all the best toys. Without guidance from the NWS, Teton Valley Weather would be much less reliable. But again, without the support and kind words of the readers, Teton Valley weather wouldn’t exist at all. You are the engine moving it along into 2022 and beyond. Thank you!