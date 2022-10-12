Dear Teton Valley, Teton County Fire/EMS, Air Methods, and Law Enforcement,
I was so grateful for the quick response of the helicopter and ambulance getting me to care so quickly. This was after I suffered a very serious, approx. 40' fall while constructing a house neighboring ours. While lying on the ground in a crumpled heap, I was so relieved when the 1st voice I heard arrive on scene was that of Sgt Kendall Bowser, a good friend and loyal public servant.
I knew I was in trouble when I looked at my right foot and it was magically facing the wrong direction. Thanks to the skilled surgeons at EIRMC, I have now gotten fully stitched back together, though it took 4 surgeries & nearly 3 weeks to do so.
I am very slowly regaining function in those muscles that had been immobilized for so long. I want to thank so many of you that have been praying for me and my recovery, which is going to be a long one.
In today's economy the only way I, as a humble public servant myself, could afford to build a house was to build a house was to pretty much do it myself, so my injuries are a pretty serious and expensive setback.
Also, if you have ever been in the house we live in (which was built by Floyd & LeRae Rammell circa 1950), you know that it is not very wheelchair accessible. Accordingly, a friend has set up a Go Fund Me account to help us out with that and the medical bills. Just please go to their website and look for my name: Fred Hale, or the link is https://gofund.me/04ceaf36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.