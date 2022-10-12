September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Fred Hale.
After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred and the Hales were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day.
“Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” said Hale.
After a brief pause, Fred looked up with the wonder of him hearing about the planned trip for the first time.
“Alaska, well, shoot… Yeaah! I’m sold,” said Fred, emphatically, with a very apparent ‘twang.
Well, the day before an early morning flight out of Idaho Falls, Fred was getting a little antsy. The Hales are doing work on their new house, and Fred is up near the chimney finishing up for the day.
“My wife and son and I had been working on building a house,” said Fred. “When some people say building a house, they mean getting a contractor out, but for us that meant, buildin’ a house.”
“Well, knowin’ myself, I was going to be doding over this house the whole time we were on vacation, so I would like to get just as much done as I can so I won’t feel bad about it,” he continued.
One slip is all it took for a flight out of Idaho Falls to turn into a flight into Idaho Falls courtesy of an Air Idaho medical helicopter.
“I don’t do things halfway usually,” said Hale. “I think I’m pretty lucky this time around. All I did was break a couple of my feet.”
“I hollered out “I’m falling!” and I was still falling. I didn’t know what else to say.” Hale let out a deep, genuine laugh. “I was hoping I would pass out from the pain but I never did. She was glad I didn’t pass out, but the first voice I heard was Kendall Bowser’s.”
Sgt. Bowser, a dear friend of Cpt. Hale, was first on the scene.
“Considering the pain he was in, he remained upbeat,” said Bowser. “The first thing he said to me when I got there was “At least I landed in the shade!” It was great seeing that he maintained that high level of spirit and for him to know it will be alright and that people were there to help him.”
“I knew I was in shock, but that didn’t stop me from having some humor (laughs). I’m sure besides joking around when they moved me with the backboard, I was sayin’ words nobody would ever hear me say at work. It was just do what you gotta do because you can’t stay here,” said Hale.
Hale estimates the fall to be about “36 to 40” feet. Hale landed on the ball of each heel, almost evenly distributing the shock between his two legs, shattering both heels and catastrophically damaging his right knee.
“My foot was facin’ the wrong way, for one thing. I’m like I’m not looking at that again,” said Hale.
Mitch Golden, TCSO Administrative Manager, summed up the concern in the Sheriff’s office.
“We are incredibly grateful to the powers that be that we can still talk about Fred in a good light, said Golden. “Fred is incredibly service minded, he is a good father, a good community member, he is a great sheriff’s deputy.”
That being said, Golden was not surprised to hear that Hale was in good, even humorous spirits following the accident.
“He breaks the mold, there is no one else like him,” said Golden. “Fred Hale is Fred Hale.”
While missing out on Alaska this go-around, Hale has made the most out of his stay at EIRMC.
“Instead of Alaska, I’m on vacation here in the hospital,” Hale said, with a good laugh. “I’ve met some nice people here, it’s all fine,” said Hale.
Being a first responder gave Fred a deeper appreciation for the efforts of fellow responders that day.
“I am so grateful for the quick response of the helicopter and ambulance getting me to care so quickly,” said Hale. “My eternal gratitude to each of you who have helped me through this.”
Hale, known as a loud personality, has always loved visiting with people. Those visits are something he is savoring, as demonstrated by the tears running down his face when asked about the support he has seen since the fall.
“It is very humbling,” said Hale. “You forget how many friends you have, and they all come out of the woodwork. I have people calling me from all over, checking on me and I’ve had so many visitors.”
“I love visiting with people, that’s something I get to do with my job… But, most of the time, I have a captive audience,” said Fred, with a laugh that shook a few tears off his face.
Hale has been on the mend for the last 3 weeks after 4 surgeries. He finally got to take his first real shower, and can now switch between his wheelchair and bed at will.
Golden has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for some accessibility improvements to his existing house as well as to make some essential progress on the house that is being built. Individuals can donate through the gofundme page, or by reaching out to Golden or Fred’s wife Wendy. The GoFundMe has already raised $10,630.
The immediate support of other TCSO employees and the community at large was exemplified by Bowser, who knowing that he couldn’t do much, still went on scene just to give Fred a familiar face.
“That’s why we went, just to show our support. There are not a lot of medical things we could do, and we weren’t going to get there a whole lot faster than the medic, but it was more to show the support for Fred who we know and work with,” said Bowser.
Needless to say, the strength of the community bonds that were relied upon by Hale is the main reason why he has never thought about leaving Teton County.
“That’s why I’ve never left. You see some of the guys, they have gone back to other jurisdictions, worked, and come back,” said Hale.
“I know a good thing when I see it. I have really enjoyed Teton County. We do what we need to do, whatever the public needs us to do.” Hale concluded.
