...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches at valley floors and 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Island Park, Centennial Mountains, Teton Valley and
Big Hole Mountains, including Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton,
Island Park, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
I’ve been in a tizzy since mid-December when I first saw a bright orange full-width advertisement on the front page of the Teton Valley News for Teton Valley Health’s Cache Clinic that reads “Invest in Your Health: Start Your Weight Loss Journey.” The text is accompanied by a photo of a young woman with long brown hair, a content smile, and a blue and white striped shirt that spills off her shoulder, drawing attention to her large breasts. She’s old enough that she could be a new nursing mom, young enough that one can imagine she was both teased and lusted over all through high school, maybe since she was as young as ten. She’s beautiful.
Two weeks ago, the model in the same bright orange advertisement was replaced by a blonde 40-something-year-old woman, obviously thin, smiling at her results as she looked at the camera from behind one of those stand-up scales at the doctor’s office. You know — the one you try to casually flip off your shoes and coat before stepping on.
I absolutely love Teton Valley Health. This letter should have been written months ago, thanking them for the outstanding service, friendly staff, and qualified practitioners. I’m there once a month for various family injuries or illnesses, and just before Thanksgiving, my 87-year-old father was in the hospital for seven days with a respiratory bug. He received top-notch care that saved his life.
But here’s the rub … the company overseeing our community health is — I’m sure with no ill intent — taking advantage of our New Year’s resolve to be healthier.
But peddling diet culture is not the way to become a healthy community. At its worst, diet culture is a “system of beliefs that privileges smaller bodies and stigmatizes larger ones. It elevates some foods while demonizing others, promotes weight loss as a means of attaining higher status and moral virtue, and oppresses people who don’t fit those molds.”
The saddest thing is these catchy ads capitalize on our guilt at a time of year when we should be simply enjoying the foods and drinks that are central to our traditions and connection with the people we love. Diet culture takes us away from an intuitive relationship with food and creates mental strain that impacts our whole being and quest for genuine happiness.
I believe that eating disorders, body dysmorphia, poor self-acceptance, and the endless competition to look great on social media are more serious threats to our community’s health than obesity. These topics are explored in two recent films: Mountain in My Mind, which explores mental health and suicide in the ski industry, and This is Beth, about Beth Rodden, one of the world’s top climbers, and her struggle with body image and self-loathing that nearly crippled her career.
I know Teton Valley Health has our community’s best interest at heart, and obesity has significant health ramifications that should be addressed with a physician. But entice us with holistic well-being, good nutrition, injury, and arthritis care so we can be active, not weight loss. At the very least, it’s time to jettison the bathroom scale as a measure of success. This year, if you have to make a resolution, I hope you’ll join me to resolve to recognize and “just say no” to diet culture.
