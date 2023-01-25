Sue Muncaster

I’ve been in a tizzy since mid-December when I first saw a bright orange full-width advertisement on the front page of the Teton Valley News for Teton Valley Health’s Cache Clinic that reads “Invest in Your Health: Start Your Weight Loss Journey.” The text is accompanied by a photo of a young woman with long brown hair, a content smile, and a blue and white striped shirt that spills off her shoulder, drawing attention to her large breasts. She’s old enough that she could be a new nursing mom, young enough that one can imagine she was both teased and lusted over all through high school, maybe since she was as young as ten. She’s beautiful.

Two weeks ago, the model in the same bright orange advertisement was replaced by a blonde 40-something-year-old woman, obviously thin, smiling at her results as she looked at the camera from behind one of those stand-up scales at the doctor’s office. You know — the one you try to casually flip off your shoes and coat before stepping on.

