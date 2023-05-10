If it seemed like every time you wanted to travel in or out of Teton Valley this winter the roads were closed, they very likely were.
Data from the Idaho Transportation Department show Idaho Highway 33 from Tetonia to Newdale was closed 13 times this winter.
That’s more than three times as many as last winter when the road was closed four times during a much milder winter.
Most of the closures have been the result of weather — blizzards and poor visibility. “We don’t take closing roads lightly,” says Bryan Young, operations engineer at the District 6 Division of Highways in Rigby.
“But if we can’t see our plow for the blowing snow,” Young says, the road has to be closed for public safety.
“A lot of people don’t understand we close the roads due to the wind, not as much as for the snow,” he says.
Some of the closures lasted for a few hours, others as many as 48 hours.
State highways 33, 32, 47, 87 and portions of U.S. highways 20 and 26 are within District 6. Three of those routes provide access to Teton Valley. Often the same storm system will close all three of those accesses, as well as Teton Pass into Wyoming.
The only other highway with as many closures as 33 this winter (13) was U.S. 20 from Ashton to the Montana state line. Last winter that highway had five closures.
Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia, another access route for the valley, had 11 closures this winter compared to six last winter.
The other segment of highway that allows access to the valley is U.S. 26, which links Teton Valley to Idaho Falls via Ririe to Swan Valley. It had a more usual number of winter closures, six compared to four last winter.
In Fremont County, Highway 87 from U.S. 20 to Montana had 10 closures this winter compared to half that the previous winter. And Highway 47 had equal numbers this winter and last, five each winter.
People who routinely use these highways to visit ski resorts and other recreational pursuits, to attend funerals and see family, to shop, and to conduct business, don’t need the statistics to remind them of the long, hard winter.
Keeping roads open put a strain not only on travelers but also on ITD workers.
That strain is made worse because the district’s plow driver workforce is down by 20 percent.
The drivers who are working to keep the roads open are “tired, worn out, maxing out their comp time and grumpy,” Young says.
If misery loves company, travelers and plow drivers may take comfort in statewide statistics confirming a very hard winter.
As of April 1, the weather stations at 128 traffic camera sites statewide show an increase from 20 to 40 percent in the number of hours of storm conditions.
The stations gather data on wind, humidity, ground moisture and visuals to count storm hours. Last winter the camera road weather systems counted 4,572 storm hours statewide. This winter that number, which doesn’t include any days in April, reached 6,773 hours.
Further proving it’s been a long, snowy season, snow pack levels are more than 100 percent of normal statewide and from 120 to 150 percent of normal in many areas of the state.
That’s why it’s likely good weather appreciation percentages are likely to be corresponding higher soon than in the past six months.
