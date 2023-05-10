Screenshot 2023-05-07 at 11.52.40 AM.png

A Teton County Sheriff's Deputy snapped this photo of Highway 33 in whiteout conditions in the dry farm area northeast of Teton Valley on April 1st. 

 Teton County Sheriff's Office

If it seemed like every time you wanted to travel in or out of Teton Valley this winter the roads were closed, they very likely were.

Data from the Idaho Transportation Department show Idaho Highway 33 from Tetonia to Newdale was closed 13 times this winter.

