Screenshot 2023-03-27 at 4.36.48 PM.png

A mock up of The Flats at Teton Peaks. 

 Driggs Staff Report Photo

The Flats at Teton Peaks, a phased 184-unit condominium subdivision located on East Ross Ave. in Driggs, received preliminary plat approval from Driggs City Council on March 21st.

The project is located east of the Teton County Annex building and northeast of TSD 401 offices. The preliminary plat is the second of three steps in the development process, and will now transition into the final plat phase.

