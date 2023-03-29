The Flats at Teton Peaks, a phased 184-unit condominium subdivision located on East Ross Ave. in Driggs, received preliminary plat approval from Driggs City Council on March 21st.
The project is located east of the Teton County Annex building and northeast of TSD 401 offices. The preliminary plat is the second of three steps in the development process, and will now transition into the final plat phase.
The project is noteworthy not only for its size and density but also for reasons such as developer-touted housing affordability while also presenting challenges related to city infrastructure.
Affordability
Back in September 2022, at a community meeting dedicated to going over the project, Kurt Webb of developers Hemming Properties told the audience that he and his team wanted to “create a development that benefited the community, where the local workforce could afford to own, keeping it at a price point that’s reachable for the community but didn’t feel that it’s at the lowest quality.” He said that he expected even the non-deed restricted units to sell at a price that was attainable for local residents.
Webb and Hemming backed that up by providing a template deed restriction document, workforce housing restrictions, and an affordable housing narrative with the preliminary plat. The narrative reads:
“The Developer of The Flats at Teton Peaks (Hemming Properties) are willing to allocate 52 units of their project as Deed Restricted Units. The Developer will allocate 24 units under the Qualified Local Household restriction and the remaining 28 units will be restricted with no nightly rentals allowed. These deed-restricted units are being offered to support the City’s goal of providing housing for the local workforce,” reads the narrative. “We estimate the deed-restricted units will cost the development $1.9 MM in potential revenue.”
The qualified local household restriction states that for the designated 24 units, one resident must work 30 hours/week on average inside Teton County, Idaho, and earns at least 75% of their income from a business located in Teton County, Idaho.
Applicants will have to complete an annual verification project by submitting proof of their employment at a local business that satisfies the above-mentioned criteria or can prove they worked for a local business and are now retired.
Condominium owners will not be able to rent the spaces out for a term shorter than 30 days and will be allowed to rent out a room, given that the conforming resident still occupies the space.
There will be 48 total buildings including 4 two-story 4 plexes (16 units), 30 two-story apartments (120 units), and 8 three-story apartments (48 units) that are made up of 48 one-bedroom units and 136 two-bedroom units.
To many that have advocated and fought for affordable housing projects in Teton Valley, all of the above-mentioned stipulations and features seem like a sort of golden ticket to putting a dent in the county’s affordable housing problem. However, there are some challenges to implementing the project.
Infrastructure
By far the two biggest challenges for the project, at least to Driggs City Council, were the infrastructure-related issues of wastewater/sewer capacity and increased traffic demand on Ross Ave. and Main St. There was only one public comment received, and it centered around the sewer/wastewater issue.
Driggs Public Works Director Jay Mazalewski told council that the wastewater/sewer concerns are less pressing than many think due to ongoing planning for an expansion of the Driggs wastewater treatment plant.
“We have an expansion plan,” Mazalewski told the city council. “We have a two-year expansion plan to expand the plant and handle this development and the next 20 years. Constantly throughout wastewater treatment and any of our facilities, they all need to constantly be expanded and that’s what we’re working towards at this point.”
After admitting that the wastewater treatment plant has been not working for ammonia discharge “since its inception”, Mazalewski pointed out that the city “grew faster than expected.” Further details on the wastewater treatment plant are unavailable as the expansion awaits State Department of Environmental Quality approval/feedback.
The council’s staff report states that, due to some capacity concerns around the city’s collection system, the first phase of the ‘Flats’ project can for sure be handled by the current collection system.
Phase 2 was “90%” certain to be handled by the current collection system, and future phases 3, 4, and 5 of the development “might” have an issue, depending on a study of a potential pinch point under Depot Street to be done by engineering firm Forsgren Associates.
Traffic
With Mazalewski tempering most of the concern over the collection/sewer and wastewater systems, the council’s main concern was that of increased traffic demand near the project and down/onto Main St.
Because several large subdivisions are being proposed by different entities in the area between the highway and the schools on 5th Street, five potential developers have partnered on a traffic impact study that accounts for all the new residential units being planned.
“We know that traffic is a big concern for many,” Webb acknowledged last September.
The findings from the study showed that many of the intersections in Driggs, particularly on the north and east side of town, will be close to very close to receiving failing LOS (Level of Service) grades.
The worst intersection will become N Main St. (Highway 33) and Legrand Pierre. Others that would be in jeopardy of failing include N Main St. and E. Ross, N Main St. and Harper, and Main St. and Little Ave.
Besides the additional developments (Rivers West, The Edge/Epic, Hemming, and Belle Vue) future traffic was also taken into account and was pointed to in the developers’ traffic impact study as the by-far number one driver of increased traffic demand and long wait times at intersections.
How long? Up to 27 minutes by 2042 at Legrand Pierre and N Main St. if nothing is done and the population climbs at 4%/year, regardless of the number of nearby subdivisions.
At the very least, any major improvements including turning lanes and major traffic flow changes will take multiple years to plan and hash out with the Idaho Transportation Department.
Discussion
Council deliberated for a lengthy amount of time, with most being split down the middle. Councilmember Miles Knowles was absent from the meeting due to an illness.
“I spend a lot of time talking to people about not being able to afford anything here. There’s potential here for people that I know personally that would be able to perhaps buy into something like this, which is so encouraging,” said councilmember Jen Calder. “On the other side of the coin, I spend a lot of time during the week listening to people talking about the growth and the aging infrastructure. Our roads are probably what I care most about right now. And so I give pause to adding a large number of units to our city when I’m just not sure at this time. When do we decide that we’re putting the cart before the horse?”
“There are eight conditions on the traffic impact study, 10 conditions here listed in the staff report, and then also an outstanding development agreement term now. In this staff report, we’re specifically directed that acceptance of development agreement terms should be confirmed at the hearing,” said councilmember Alison Michalski. “That also gives me pause.”
Councilmember Tristian Taylor was more convinced of the proposal.
“I don’t I don’t claim to be a city engineer and understanding city facilities or a traffic engineer. I think that’s why you pay to have those studies done, because people much smarter than me who understand that are the ones who that is their field of expertise offer their opinion, I don’t think they have a bias to it, but that’s where you get your answer on whether the existing infrastructure can handle it or not,” said Taylor.
“I don’t know where we get the idea that we as laypeople have the ability to make those decisions,” continued Taylor. “There’s some plans that come up and you’re like, I wonder how much thought got put in versus those that come out and say every little family has been thought about. It seems to me that they’ve been in constant contact with the city for city administrators and services. It’s what’s allowed to happen on the property.”
While not fully going back what they stated earlier, councilmembers Michalski and Calder recognized Taylor’s point and after more deliberation with Mazalewski and community development director Doug Self, both very hesitantly agreed to give their votes of approval.
“It’s just like going back to what we all feel, what people are talking to me about,” said Calder “I say to our constituents, I can direct them to the conversation, I can direct them to look at the reports… All the staff reports are online. This is what the experts say. We’ve got the sewer and the connection to the water. We’ve got the capacity. And people still, you know, they wonder what we are doing. We have issues that need to be addressed. We are conforming and all the evidence is there that we can handle this. You can’t please everybody,and I understand that’s part of the job, too.”
