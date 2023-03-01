IMG_5376.JPG

Jaelin Kauf hold up both of her silver medals (Moguls, Dual Moguls) won at the 2023 FIS World Championships held in Bakuriani, Georgia.

 Courtesy Photo/ Patti Kauf

For the first time in 8 years, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team can claim podium positions after hometown hero Jaelin Kauf struck silver twice in a continuation of a stellar season for the Teton Valley-born skier.

After coming off Olympic silver last winter in Beijing, Kauf now becomes the first skier since Hannah Kearney to podium at the FIS world championships in solo moguls.

