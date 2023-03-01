For the first time in 8 years, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team can claim podium positions after hometown hero Jaelin Kauf struck silver twice in a continuation of a stellar season for the Teton Valley-born skier.
After coming off Olympic silver last winter in Beijing, Kauf now becomes the first skier since Hannah Kearney to podium at the FIS world championships in solo moguls.
The FIS world championships are held once every two years in the top non-Olympic competition for freestyle mogul skiers. This year’s Worlds were held in Bakuriani, Georgia.
Kauf took second in solo moguls and second again in dual moguls. “Silver Jae” fell short of France’s Perrine Laffont by just under four points in the solo competition, putting down a score of 83.56 compared to Laffont’s score of 87.40.
In the duals, where competitors ski down the course side-by-side, Kauf was the fastest but was beat on in-air style, in the eyes of the FIS judges, falling to Laffont a day after losing out to France’s top moguls skier.
While Kauf was skiing for gold, it was understandably difficult to deny Laffont, who claimed her fifth world championship gold, a new record in the sport. Kauf now has four career world championship medals (her first being a dual moguls bronze in 2017 her second a silver in 2019).
Kauf’s post-Olympic world-cup season has been a pretty strong one, despite some tough early-season results.
Starting on December 3rd in Ruka, Finland, Jauf placed fifth in solo moguls in the first world cup competition of the year. December 10th-11th brought Kauf to Idre Fjall in Sweden, where she placed 7th in solo and 6th in dual moguls.
The next stop of the world cup season was held in Alpe d’Huez in France, where Kauf placed 6th in solos and 10th in duals.
The world cup season then kicked off its North American leg, and Kauf relished being outside of Europe. In Canada at Val St. Côme, Kauf placed 3rd in solos and 4th in duals, showing signs of improvement.
That improvement continued in Kauf’s last solo race prior to the world championships, held stateside in Deer Valley, UT. Kauf placed second in solos and followed that up the next day with a second in duals.
The world cup then hopped back across the pond to Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy, where Kauf saw a momentum-stemming 7th place result in duals.
That last result must have motivated Kauf, who would go on to reach the podium twice in Georgia at the world championships.
Kauf now occupies fourth place in the World Cup standings in both solo and dual moguls with one competition to go, that being held at Almaty in Kazakhstan on March 17th and 19th, 2023.
Kauf (261 world cup points) sits behind leader (and 2022 Olympic gold medalist) Jakara Anthony (AUS, 480), Pirrene Laffont (FRA, 330), and Anri Kawamura (JPN, 293) in solo moguls.
Laffont holds the lead (420) in dual moguls, followed by Kawamura (380) and American Elizabeth Lemley (280). Kauf holds 232 world cup points in dual moguls. Anthony sits in 5th in duals, just 3 points behind Kauf.
