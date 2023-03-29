Last week at meeting I listened to Iain Mullholland from the Driggs Airport Board of Directors give an update on the two airport ballot initiatives. Initiative 1 “A voter initiative to enact a Driggs City ordinance to limit the GVWR weight of aircraft allowed to take off or land on the Driggs airport runway to 25,000 pounds” and Initiative 2 “A voter initiative to enact a Driggs city ordinance to limit the length of the Driggs airport runway to 4500 feet by shortening the runway from the Southwest” It was extremely informative.
Did you know there were only 94 signatures needed to get these initiatives on the ballot? What these residents want the City to do is shorten the runway so larger aircraft can no long come into the Driggs airport. Did you know that only less than 5% of our traffic at the airport now is large aircraft? Do you know the ramifications of doing that? If the Council moves forward with these ordinances, the City would be in violation of the Grant Assurances with the FAA , WHICH WOULD RESULT IN A LOSS OF ANY FUTURE FUNDING BY THE FAA (generally 90% on all projects) , and in order to limit the weight of aircraft over 25,000 GVWR, the existing runway would need to be removed and replaced with a lesser load bearing foundation. It has been estimated the total cost of this project could be $18-19 million dollars, which would be paid by the City of Driggs, without FAA funding, and also 70 entities now residing at the airport will be significantly affected, AND a major lawsuit would probably ensue, for which our City would be responsible for the costs associated with that lawsuit. Go to driggsidaho.org City of Driggs/Public Hearing for Two Ballot Initiatives 12/6/22 for more information.
Is that what all the people in the Valley really want? Why are we letting 94 people steer the fate of our Valley? PLUS, the FAA has already committed to fixing the problem and the work to reposition the runway to the northeast has already started, so if they have a little patience, the noise problem will be helped and hopefully be solved within a few years. One of the problems—the wording of the initiative will sway people to vote for it without knowing all the facts. Solution: We need YOU to get this information out to the people who live in Driggs (the only ones who will be able to vote on this) so people vote NO.
