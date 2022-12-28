The City of Driggs may be nearing a truce with the owners of the Bidache property, a wooded area south of town that became a battleground last month when neighbors reported workers chopping down trees on the lot.
In 2021, members of the Darwiche family, who have long owned the six-acre lot on Highway 33 under the Bidache LLC, sought to rezone the parcel, which was made up of three separate commercial and residential zones, into a single commercial zone. The application came at the suggestion of the city, to tidy up the complicated zoning and to make way for a road easement for the eventual extension of South Bates Road.
The eastern portion of the lot is a wooded area, home to deer, moose, songbirds, and raptors. Opponents of the rezone argued that the city had a responsibility to protect the natural resources there.
The city council approved the rezone at the end of 2021, with some added conditions, including the delineation and preservation of the woodland, to address the public’s opposition.
However, in fall of 2022, the Darwiches declined to sign a development agreement with the city as part of approval process, meaning the parcel reverted back to its previous zoning designation.
Jeff Bower of the law firm Givens Pursley wrote to the city that while the Darwiches were “willing to maintain a mature landscape buffer,” they were not willing to dedicate what they estimated to be nearly half of the private property to an “open space conservation easement.”
Then, on Nov. 18, according to an account by Craig Weintraub, an adjacent property owner who had marshaled his fellow community members to oppose the rezone, a neighbor noticed three men on the Bidache property cutting down trees and brush with chainsaws. The city quickly intervened, issuing a stop work order.
The former mayor of Driggs, Hyrum Johnson, is now serving as a paid representative of Bidache LLC. Johnson fired off an email to the city demanding an explanation for what he called an invalid stop work order.
“As it stands, this stop order is interfering with the peaceful enjoyment of their property, including routine maintenance to preserve the safety and agricultural history of their property, and they expect to incur additional costs due to the city’s improper actions,” he wrote to the city.
In response, community development director Doug Self outlined the city’s defense of its action, writing that the disturbance of vegetation on the property appeared to be “an attempt to circumvent the city’s development regulations in pursuit of a commercial project on the property.” He noted that before any development commenced on the property, the owners should submit a site development plan, or, if they had no plans of development, they should at least provide more details on why the removal of mature trees from the site was necessary.
Representatives of the Darwiches have repeatedly stated that the owners do not currently plan to develop the property.
The Darwiches declined to comment on the conflict, but Johnson had his own reflections to share about the bigger picture, saying that he believed the city’s comprehensive plan offered “conflicting values” by promoting both conservation values and a strong and vibrant economy. Reiterating something he often said while in office, Johnson opined that city officials were making development more expensive and onerous by asking more of private property owners.
“Critically, I believe we can have both [economic vitality and natural resources], but it will require the community to step up to fund open spaces and wildlife corridors, and the planting and nurturing of green space, rather than imposing these burdens on property owners or developers through zoning exactions, which cascades these costs into housing and rents,” Johnson wrote in an email to the Teton Valley News.
While the back-and-forth between the city and the owner’s representative in late November grew heated at times, Self confirmed last week that the city is now communicating with the owners about options to move forward without litigation. He said that since there are no development plans, the primary consideration is a new rezone application that addresses the concerns of both the city and the owners.
“I don’t believe the trees are under an imminent threat of being removed,” Mayor August Christensen said about the ongoing conversation. Some concerned neighbors have had her on speed dial this month in case they got wind of another logging operation.
The Bidache ruckus echoes a 2006 fight in Driggs over the removal of large golden willow trees from the old Butler property south of Broulim’s. That May, Doug Self was the one to issue a stop work order from the city after one mature willow was chopped down on the site that was slated to become an ambitious mixed-use project called 300 Main. The property owners had an analysis from an arborist saying the trees were in decline and disease-prone, but demonstrators nonetheless protested the tree removal with picket lines and petitions. One Saturday morning protest was organized by none other than August Christensen. The city’s attorney at the time eventually determined that the city did not have the authority to prevent the trees from being removed, and down they came.
“It’s interesting what brings people together in standing up for something they believe,” Christensen mused last week. “For some reason, tree cutting is one of those things. All in all, there just aren’t that many places left in Driggs with mature trees.”
In the meantime, Driggs is looking to codify more protections for tree groves. At its first meeting of 2023, the city council will hold a public hearing to consider amendments to the city land use code, including additions to the vegetative management section. The amendment will require developers to submit a treescape plan or tree removal plan, to be reviewed by the planning department and the Driggs Tree and Beautification Committee, and receive a tree removal permit before the chainsaws come out. The stated intent of the amendment is to “prohibit the indiscriminate clearing of property” and encourage the preservation of mature landscaping. The code edits have been workshopped with the tree committee, planning and zoning commission, and city council.
“It’s not about telling a single homeowner that they can’t cut down a tree in their yard,” Christensen clarified. “Cutting down multiple trees on a piece of property that’s undeveloped is a movement in the direction of development, and there needs to be some kind of development agreement. We need to be part of the process and work together to reach an agreement so that we’re on the same page.”
