At it’s next regular meeting on February 1st, The Teton County Joint Housing Authority is expected to approve a deed restriction document that will help property owners that wish to restrict transfers of their property upon sale or death.
The item first gained traction in meeting chambers last April, with Driggs resident Susan Strayer crafting a document based off a Vail, CO example. Deed restrictions are documents that are tied to properties and can include a variety of provisions that limit how the property is
Transferred.
This makes them crucial for keeping housing affordable/restricted to the local workforce.
Strayer created the draft of the document after seeing inaction from the Housing Authority when fellow Driggs resident Vancie Turner persistently asked for a document.
The document has been on the JHA’s backburner since then while undergoing legal review, at times looking like a nonstarter after attorneys were contacted about the legality of the document but did not respond.
Eventually Micheal Stoddard, an attorney with firm Hawley-Troxell out of Boise, was able to ask around and confirm the legality of the document while also suggesting changes to enhance it’s abilities.
Some of the noteworthy provisions include clauses that stipulates one resident of each deed-restricted property has to be a qualified resident, someone that on average works 30 hours a week in Teton County, ID, and earns 75% of their income from a business that is located in TCI. Only a person, not an entity, may be considered a qualified resident.
Stoddard suggested some changes including a provision that would let the document change depending on market needs.
“The form that we have is acceptable as-is but the one thing that is important for the board to delegate towards the staff to keep in mind, which I head from two different people, is that there needs to be sufficient flexibility to potentially modify the deed restriction (document) as it appears,” said Stoddard.
One of the main hangups that the JHA has run into is if it has the ability to enforce the document and if it does have that ability, how would it be liable if it did not enforce the document.
Stoddard, through conversations with the state Attorney General’s office and other government attorneys, gave their go ahead that there would be no liability on the JHA’s end.
“hey were pretty comfortable that their clients were not at risk for not enforcing those restrictions given that they put those provisions in place, in the first place, when they were done and their client would have the ability to modify them subsequently in any event,” said Stoddard.
Deed restrictions are tied to the property’s title; each time the property is transferred, it will show up on an examination of the title by a title company.
Title companies would then alert the JHA to a transfer of the property, who will be maintaining a database of deed-restricted properties. If any discrepancies were to come up in the property transfer process, the JHA could step in and intervene.
Commissioner Hallie Porier summed up the issue of enforcement.
“As far as a house and some other parties in the valley that have been interested in recording a deed restriction on their single family homes, it seems like that would definitely be a title company and that would be something that would be easily enforced by the Housing Authority or whoever we have working in that department at the time,” said Porier.
The document would however not work for rental projects such as the Sherman Park and Front St affordable housing projects. A separate deed restriction document would have to be agreed upon between the developers of those sorts of projects and the JHA.
“It is clearly a different situation how the Housing Authority could be held liable because we are not recording documents. It is a unit owned by the developer, with a deed that is not recorded because it is a rental situation, so that has to be figured out between the developer and the housing authority and where that onus takes place and how we enforce that,” said Porier.
Stoddard agreed.
“I think you’re exactly right that for the specific projects that we are doing and recording in place,” said Stoddard.
Commissioner Shawn Hill stated that the JHA needs to get ahead of creating an inventory of deed-restricted documents now, in order to avoid backfilling them, which the Teton County Wyoming Housing Authority struggled with.
“At this point we have the resources now to commit to maintaining an inventory, said Hill. “Every time one of these deed restrictions gets recorded it goes into that inventory for management by the housing authority. That sounds like I am stating the obvious but I know the Teton County Wyoming Housing Authority really struggled to go in and backfill their inventory.”
The commissioners did not get a chance to see the changes Stoddard made to the document on January 4th, and will review them before most likely approving the document on 2/1/23. The original document can be found in the JHA’s 4/6/22 meeting agenda packet on the City of Driggs website.
