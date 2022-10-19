The City of Driggs may be brought to court over a costly airport runway zoning issue that has pitted a group of eight landowners against the city.
The landowners allege, in court documents obtained by the TVN, that a September 2021 zone map amendment of land southwest of the airport has placed “significant” limitations on the properties, decreasing the land’s values without the city providing just compensation.
More than 90 days passed without reply from Driggs after the landowners submitted a Notices of Claims on March 8, 2022. A Notices of Claims is a document that notifies the city that they will be sued. The city is the owner of the airport.
By not responding to the notice, the city has been deemed to deny the claims, which will lead to legal proceedings.
The issue centers around an airport zoning error that was discovered in 2021 by the Driggs planning department. In the aftermath of the 2011 Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport expansion, an engineering firm incorrectly plotted a Runway Protection Zone (RPZ) overlay.
The RPZ overlay is intended to severely restrict development to protect the safety of residents and structures past the end of the runway. The only uses allowed in the RPZ per Driggs city code are navigational aids, open space, or cropland.
The houses on the disputed properties were grandfathered in as “legal nonconforming uses” that will not be allowed to expand.
In June 2021, Driggs P&Z corrected the mistake by a zone map amendment that shifted the RPZ to the southwest, which plotted the RPZ correctly. In doing so, the RPZ was found to fall over 13 parcels of private property and decreased the property’s value. The zone map amendment was approved by the Driggs City Council in September 2021.
According to the lawsuit, about two months before landowners received their first public notice on May 13, the Price family, who owned some of the disputed properties, executed a real estate transfer agreement with two buyers; buyer one would obtain a 2.37-acre parcel for $185,000, and a second would obtain a 23.2-acre parcel for $1.25 million.
The court documents state that after the May 13 notice the first buyer backed out and the second buyer demanded that the property owner lower the contracted price to compensate for the change in zoning. Both properties would eventually sell to the second buyer for $1 million.
Also, in July 2021, the Teton County Board of Equalizers approved property tax adjustments that dropped the assessed values of the properties in question anywhere from $12,000 to $79,000.
The Price family allege in the suit that “As a direct and proximate cause of the City’s change in zoning, the Price Family was damaged in the amount of $435,000.”
Driggs denies its liability because as the RPZ is required by the FAA, they argue the FAA is the responsible entity. The city also argues that the RPZ was not a new overlay since the RPZ was already established, but not drawn correctly on the 2017 zoning map.
“The amendment did nothing more than correct an inadvertent error in the City’s zoning maps to properly show the existing RPZ” according to a letter sent by Sam Angell, City Attorney for the City of Driggs, dated November 16, 2021.
That would mean that when the zone map amendment was approved by city council in September 2021, the landowners had already missed their window to file a regulatory taking or inverse condemnation claim.
“The City asserted that the four-year statute of limitations had run because the Airport Master Plan was approved and adopted in 2013. Thus, any claims of regulatory taking or inverse condemnation should have been brought by 2017,” says the court documents.
The landowners remain unmoved by Driggs’ explanations, however, hence the lawsuit being brought forth.
They argue that Driggs’ conclusions are wrong, and the statute of limitations has not run out and the city is responsible, not the FAA.
As the landowners were not given proper notice until May 21, 2021, they claim the city failed to follow proper procedure when making the 2017 ordinance and the full extent of damages wasn’t known until September 21, 2021, when the zone map amendment passed city council.
The landowners allege the September 21, 2021 approval of the zone map amendment also constituted a new statute of limitations.
Additionally, the landowners pointed out that FAA regulations are not zoning ordinances, as zoning ordinances are established by the city alone. Finally, the landowners allege that despite the zoning amendment, which placed “significant” limitations on the properties, the city refused to provide just compensation.
As a part of the filed complaint the landowners, as plaintiffs, have demanded a jury trial. A scheduling hearing is set for Nov. 15, presided over by District Judge Steven Boyce.
In a separate but parallel effort, the land owners have also gathered necessary signatures for two potential ballot initiatives that would introduce two ordinances.
One would set a limit on the maximum aircraft weight of incoming or outgoing aircraft, and the other would require Driggs to shorten the runway. Both ordinances would effect the RPZ overlay.
Since the FAA is the governing body of the airport however, with the city being the owner, the ordinances proposed effects remain unclear in their implementation.
The two ballot initiative petitions were submitted on Thursday, October 13, with all of the necessary signatures. The Driggs City Council has 30 days to notice and conduct a public hearing. If the city does not hold a public hearing, or denies the ordinance’s adoption, the ordinances will go to the ballot in November of 2023.
