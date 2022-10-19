runway protection zone

The Runway Protection Zone error was caught, and as illustrated on this map, was corrected in September 2021. Driggs may find itself defending this decision in court after eight property owners intend to sue the city due to the RPZ's effects. 

The City of Driggs may be brought to court over a costly airport runway zoning issue that has pitted a group of eight landowners against the city.

The landowners allege, in court documents obtained by the TVN, that a September 2021 zone map amendment of land southwest of the airport has placed “significant” limitations on the properties, decreasing the land’s values without the city providing just compensation.

