It doesn’t take long to assess the strength of character, resourcefulness, determination and unrelenting force behind the women of Teton Valley. Women business & organizational leaders across the valley are undoubtably the most committed, organized, group of thoughtful, creative problem-solvers I have encountered in my professional career.
This collaborative population is tirelessly working to create jobs for our local workforce, create opportunities for personal and financial independence and advancement where they don’t exist, raising others up, empowering them to be and contribute their very best, and demonstrating on a daily basis what commitment looks like and responsibility involves.
My role in economic development & management affords me the unique opportunity and privilege to work alongside this impressive population of women.
The women business & organizational leaders’ impact on our community in every facet of life here — as business executives, entrepreneurs, leaders among our critically important non-profit community, attorneys, ranch hands, farm owners, small start-ups, educators, government officials, fishing guides, search and rescue among countless other health and human services organizations.
An unstoppable bunch, these women work tirelessly to enhance the vitality of our small, but mighty community for the overall betterment, health and sustainability of Teton Valley.
I am humbled and inspired on a daily basis by these creative women, consistently showing up for their colleagues, employees, clients, classes, constituents and customers — ready to sensitively respond to the most basic of humans needs; as well as tackling those that seem extraordinarily insurmountable, like a solution to the current childcare crisis in the valley, impacting countless families and subsequent workforce gaps.
At home, when sharing what I hope to be interpreted as sage advice with my “tween” daughters, I affectionately refer to as having “grit”. If you want something, really, really, want something… You have to have grit! You must harness that desire, deep inside, to dig in when things get tough, really tough. When you think you don’t have the energy to commit any further, it’s time to lean in. This is where the important work takes place.
Thanks to all of our women leaders for serving as role models, to our impressionable daughters, — demonstrating what real grit looks like, embodying passion, purpose, unwavering commitment to your work and resilience. The women business & organizational leaders of this valley personify what it means to be dedicated and action oriented.
Thank you for continuously inspiring meaningful work in our community, eager to serve as mentors and advisors during challenging times, as well as cheerleaders celebrating one another’s successes. Empowering one another, elevates the wider community — of professional women, community business leaders, non-profit professionals, matriarchs, educators, coaches, mothers, and most importantly future generations of female trailblazers. We are better, stronger and otherwise unstoppable, together.
To the women leaders across the valley, juggling careers, family and countless other responsibilities, who are susceptible to burnout, mounting stress levels and fatigue- I implore you to rest and recharge. It is essential that you put your own oxygen mask on first, as we are often reminded, before we have the ability to rescue or otherwise be of service to others. Your community needs you.
