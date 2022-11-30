...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO
5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
18 inches, except 14 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of
blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
backcountry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Current Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme announced his resignation effective July 1, 2023, this past October. The School Board has begun the process of searching for a new superintendent. Their contracted consulting firm, McPherson and Jacobson will be at the school district on Monday, December 5, and will lead focus groups to gather stakeholder input. While you are welcome to attend any stakeholder session listed below, they are encouraging community stakeholders of the Education Foundation to attend the 5:30-6:30 pm session.
We would LOVE for you to attend and ensure your voice is heard. Your participation will aid the School Board in selecting the next Superintendent for Teton School District. Should you not be able to attend a December 5th session, an online survey will be available on the school district website following the focus group sessions. Once available, we’ll send out the link.
Please consider attending a focus group session regarding the Superintendent Search on Monday, December 5th from 5:30-6:30 or any of the times below at the School District Administration Office Auditorium- 481 N Main St. Driggs, ID.
You do not need to register for any session, just plan to arrive at a session time that works for you.
Focus Group Session Times: 7:15 — 8 am, 12 — 1 pm, 2 — 3 pm, 5:30 — 6:30 pm (encouraged for stakeholders of the Education Foundation), 7 — 8 pm.
