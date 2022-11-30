Current Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme announced his resignation effective July 1, 2023, this past October. The School Board has begun the process of searching for a new superintendent. Their contracted consulting firm, McPherson and Jacobson will be at the school district on Monday, December 5, and will lead focus groups to gather stakeholder input. While you are welcome to attend any stakeholder session listed below, they are encouraging community stakeholders of the Education Foundation to attend the 5:30-6:30 pm session.

We would LOVE for you to attend and ensure your voice is heard. Your participation will aid the School Board in selecting the next Superintendent for Teton School District. Should you not be able to attend a December 5th session, an online survey will be available on the school district website following the focus group sessions. Once available, we’ll send out the link.

