Pile of chopped wood material 3
TVN File Photo

With this snowy, cold winter hanging around longer than some had expected and household bills at historic highs, many people in the valley are struggling to make ends meet. At the same time, the building boom stayed strong and is ramping up for the summer months with a massive influx of construction waste headed to the Transfer Station. Wood waste is starting to become a waste problem for Teton County.

In a novel approach to solving these two problems, County Solid Waste Supervisor, Dann O’Donnell proposed collaborating with the Community Resource Center (CRC) of Teton Valley to provide free firewood to those in need from the Transfer Station firewood pile.

