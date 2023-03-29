Victor’s Pierre’s Theatre opened its doors last Saturday to a film fiesta centered around a unique docuseries project that told many stories about the two ‘sister cities’ of Jackson, WY, and Tlaxcala, Mexico through film.
The project, spearheaded by Jackson nonprofit DIYDocs, aims to show the relationship that the two cities have. The seeds of connection between the two cities were planted in the late 1980s when a small group of Tlaxcalan men came to Teton Valley, ID and found work picking potatoes from the fertile valley soil.
“These stories share insight into the culture of interconnected towns 2,000 miles apart, evoking nostalgia or curiosity for the old Spanish colonial churches, the houses of adobe, and the flavors of ‘esquites’ and ‘elotes’ made from Mexican corn. These films also share the perspectives of life in the United States, speaking Spanglish, eating Thanksgiving turkey with tortillas, finding time to enjoy soccer, skiing, and being outside despite busy lives,” reads a press release from DIYDocs.
The Hispanic Resource Center of Teton Valley (HRCTV) also partnered with DIYDocs for the screening.
The project was born in 2018 when DIYDocs’ Alyson Spery met HRCTV director Juanita Flores as hispanic community members were being targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel and “disappearing” them.
“Juanita and I first met in 2018 when we were all very concerned about what was happening in the community with ICE just scooping people up and disappearing them. From my concern as a filmmaker, not knowing how to document that, I decided to look at how immigrants are being portrayed in the community at large and wanting to, rather than tell a story specifically about immigration, give the tools to people who have this history of their families crossing the border to come to Jackson and Teton Valley and let them tell whatever stories they wanted to,” said Spery.
“Allison came and said, I have this film that I have done, and we were very happy to sponsor the screening and story to people showing that this is what is really happening to families and what we are experiencing,” said Flores.
One of DIYDocs’ goals with the program (and the screening) is to give more people in the hispanic community the tools to show their stories.
“We started in the fall of 2019 and then the pandemic derailed things, but one successful group went through in the fall of 2019. And then instead of having classes again in September, I’m sorry, in the spring of 2020, we put everything on pause,” said Spery. “I offered an eight-week course and in that period of time students learned the basics of filmmaking and then directed their own short films like their first films.”
Although intimidating at times, Spery has been rewarded with the growth she has seen from those that take up a camera and want to share their messages.
“It’s scary at points because you don’t think you’re ever going to be able to do it, to finish it. You get started and you realize how little you know. Our instructors and others that supported our young filmmakers got them to the finish line. We’ve had a number of screenings both in the area and in Tlaxcala where students did the same thing. They went through the course in Tlaxcala in Spanish, and it’s been really, really cool to see the fruits of everyone’s hard work and creativity,” said Spery.
Spery has found that the two regions, over 2,000 miles apart, share deep-seated cultural traits as well as more surface-level stuff, like seeing Stio jackets and WY 22 and Idaho license plates around Tlaxcala.
“Five years ago, I didn’t even know Tlaxcala existed,” said Spery. “I didn’t know how to say the name, let alone where to find it on the map. But in learning from my neighbors and my coworkers and people in the area, it is a really important place in Mexico’s history. It’s also important to Teton Valley’s history because of immigration over the past 40 years, where people have been emigrating from rural parts of the most rural state of Mexico to the most rural part of the United States. It’s interesting.”
Flores stated that she can see why that connection was made by those shared characteristics in the identities of the two areas.
“It was comfortable for them to come to something that they know and they’re familiar to,” said Flores.
Flores also stated that she sees a similarity in that a majority of the national population doesn’t know what or where rural states like Wyoming, Idaho, and Tlaxcala are.
“The same joke exists. Wyoming, Idaho, like, are those even states? Many in the US are like, where is Wyoming? The same joke is true in Mexico about Tlaxcala,” said Flores.
“I think Juanita is right,” said Spery. “There are a lot of similarities culturally between here and Tlaxcala. There’s like a real cowboy culture, a farming culture, and it’s rural. So like the same, the same culture kind of permeates both sides.”
Both Flores and Spery spoke of what can be gained from the connection between the Teton region and Tlaxcala and what these films portrayed.
“I think that we just need to realize that there are people here and there are people there that are together, connected, and are living their lives normally. The people here might make the people there better,” said Flores.
“I have been interested in immigration issues for a long time and I wanted to talk about immigration through film. I want to help make connections and bridge communities,” said Spery. “What I found by teaching and giving the tools and allowing people the creativity to tell whatever story they wanted to is that so many see so little about immigration. That really opened my eyes to see that people are so much more than their border crossing story or the trial and sacrifice of being separated from their families.”
Spery elaborated further, going on to explain how her mindset when meeting new people, regardless of race or background, has changed from asking where they are from to what kind of people they are and what the issues that matter to them are.
“People wanted to talk about the things that they love, the passions that they have, and the issues that are important to them, and it wasn’t about immigration,” said Spery of the themes students wanted to explore.
“I started to see people beyond where they came from and see them as I would look at you, who looks like me (a person of caucasian appearance), right?,” said Spery. “I don’t think about where your family comes from, though. I’m sure you’re a product of immigrants too. Yeah. And so rather than, like, look at someone who speaks with an accent and like, immediately want to know where they are from, I want to know who you are and what’s important to you. I hope that by watching these films, which have very little to do about immigration, we can start to see people for the people that they are.”
