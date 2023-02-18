...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow, becoming moderate to heavy tonight and
Tuesday. Total accumulations of 6 to 16 inches below 6500 feet,
and 10 to 20 inches above 6500 feet. Localized spots adjacent to
Yellowstone and in the Big Holes will see up to 3 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph, creating low visibility...including
localized whiteout conditions.
* WHERE...Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Raynolds Pass, Targhee
Pass, and Island Park.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially tonight and Tuesday. Blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
I was recently talking to a local celebrity and her horse. During which she mentioned this column. When someone does this, I always ask, “So, what should I write about next?”
She referenced a book that’s been on my reading list for a while, The Book of Joy. It’s a weeklong conversation between the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu woven into a narrative by Douglas Abrams, and it comes highly recommended by numerous folks I trust.
As I’ve been thinking about joy (and love because it is Valentine’s month), I realized I’ve been writing a column about wellness for a year without ever really defining wellness. Thank you, ADHD for always helping me get ahead of myself.
I bring this up because love and joy are always more accessible to me when I’m generally healthy and well. It’s hard for me to give and receive love, which is linked to joy, when I haven’t been attending to my wellness.
So what exactly is wellness?
Here at the Coalition, we use the Wellness Wheel model as a guide for how to conceptualize wellness. In general, wellness is about how we live our lives to experience the most love, joy, and fulfillment.
If there’s one stigma we wanna bust, it’s that mental health is something we should only pay attention to when it’s gone wrong. Mental health isn’t just about being in crisis, seeing a counselor, or having a diagnosis. It’s all the daily practices that keep us at a healthy baseline. And attending to it should feel good, at least some of the time.
To be in tip-top wellness shape, the Wellness Wheel model recommends paying attention to eight different aspects of our life. Ideally, we’d have habits, practices, and communities that support each section.
The eight elements of wellness are:
Emotional—Having the ability to express feelings, adjust to emotional challenges, and cope with life’s stressors.
Intellectual—Keeping our brains active and our intellect expanding.
Physical—Keeping our bodies healthy, whatever that means to you and your medical provider.
Relational/Social—Having healthy relationships with friends, family, and the community.
Spiritual—Having meaning, purpose, and a sense of balance and peace.
Financial—Understanding financial processes and resources.
Occupational—Participating in activities (paid or un-) that provide meaning and purpose and reflect personal values, interests, and beliefs.
Environmental—Being and feeling safe in the spaces around us.
Which yes, all that can feel like a lot at first. So I always recommend starting with a wellness audit that includes asking yourself questions like: Where am I crushing it? Where do I need a little more attention? Then, make a plan to bring in more habits, practices, or supports in the area you feel weakest. And don’t try to tackle all eight aspects at once. Just pick one or two to focus on.
For instance, 2023 has gotten off to a rocky start for me. In reflecting on what I need to pull myself out of the Seasonal Affective funk I find myself in, I realized I haven’t been getting out into the community as much as I need to to feel well. So I’ve committed to participating in one community event a week.
This has brought such joy, as being in community with others is a kind of love and care we all need. Love isn’t just for the partnered. It’s all around us. When we participate in taking care of ourselves and especially others, then lasting joy is possible.
Or at least I think that’s what the theme of the book is. That’s been my experience this past month. Maybe I’ll see you out and about and we can talk about it. Until then, be well. Now, that you actually know what that means.
If you, or someone you know, needs help with their wellness, let us know. We provide free and confidential support, as well as six free counseling sessions to those in need. Call or text 208-354-6198, email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com, or find out more on our website mentalhealthcoalitionoftetonvalley.org. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9 am-4 pm.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
