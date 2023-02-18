Sara White headshot

Sara White | Mental Health Coalition

I was recently talking to a local celebrity and her horse. During which she mentioned this column. When someone does this, I always ask, “So, what should I write about next?”

She referenced a book that’s been on my reading list for a while, The Book of Joy. It’s a weeklong conversation between the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu woven into a narrative by Douglas Abrams, and it comes highly recommended by numerous folks I trust.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.