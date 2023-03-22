The CDC recently released a report about youth mental health, particularly that of young girls. After reading it I felt like opening my window and screaming the famed words of anchorman Howard Beale from the 1976 film Network, “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”
Not only was I horrified by the report’s findings, which I promise I’ll delve into in a moment, their recommendations were equally as maddening.
Among other things, the report found:
- Almost 1 in 5 teen girls experienced sexual violence in the past year—a 20% increase since 2017.
- Nearly 3 in 5 (57%) teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021—double that of boys, representing a nearly 60% increase and the highest level reported over the past decade.
- More than 1 in 4 girls reported they seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, up nearly 60% from 2011.
- While this report indicates things are worse for girls than boys, we know boys are really struggling at a high rate too. Likely they just aren’t as comfortable identifying and openly talking about it, which is a topic for a future column.
Regardless of gender, these are staggering statistics. Statistics that require staggering actions. However, our actions can’t just be the ones the CDC is recommending.
Most of the time when someone is struggling everyone just yells, “Go to therapy! Learn better coping skills! I’m not a professional, I can’t help!” This is especially true when it comes to kids.
And yes, therapy and coping skills are important. But considering the increase in violence these girls are experiencing and the social and cultural unrest we are all living through, it makes sense young people are depressed. Aren’t we all if we’re paying attention?
Being depressed is a normal response to abnormal circumstances. And the last couple of years have been nothing if not abnormal.
Sending teens to therapy and helping schools better connect them to care might give them some relief. However, these solutions don’t actually change the conditions that are causing their distress. What does though is much harder and takes all of us.
According to Search Institute, a positive youth development organization, kids who do well have a web of developmental relationships in their lives. This framework, which identifies five elements and 20 actions that make relationships strong for young people, happens in a variety of settings: families; classrooms; youth programs; faith communities; peer groups; and neighborhoods.
Yet, only 46% of the young people Search Institute has surveyed report experiencing strong developmental relationships with adults. This tends to further decline as young people reach the critical adolescent years.
And while we know teens may seem like completely different creatures than the sweet children you once knew, they need us. Specifically, they need us to:
- Express Care—Be dependable, listen, believe, and encourage them.
- Challenge Growth—Hold them accountable, push them to grow, and expect them to do well.
- Provide Support—Guide, empower, and advocate for them.
- Share Power—Respect, include, and collaborate with them.
- Expand Possibilities—Connect and inspire them.
All things that take more than a weekly appointment with a counselor or an improved school to community resource pipeline.
When we are all responsible for our young people, they get what they need to thrive. They: are more resilient in the face of challenges; have increased academic motivation; increased social-emotional growth and learning; increased sense of personal responsibility; and reduced engagement in a variety of high-risk behaviors.
Which is a plan that doesn’t leave me screaming, but hopeful that the young people of our community can be well.
If you, or someone you know, needs help with their teen, let us know. We provide free and confidential support, as well as six free counseling sessions to those in need. Call or text 208-354-6198, email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com, or find out more on our website mentalhealthcoalitionoftetonvalley.org. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9 am-4 pm.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
