The City of Driggs has been working tirelessly for years on a challenging situation with our current Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP). There have been many questions about the WWTP- Is it working? What’s happening? Are we out of compliance? In an effort to answer your questions, we want to let everyone know about our POOP (Public Outreach on Plant)!
We’ve been trying to find a solution. Testing. Cleaning. Working with Engineers. Revising our WWTP Plan. Meanwhile, the plant is operating and will continue processing 400,0000 to 600,000 gallons of waste per day. Unfortunately, the current plant has not been able to consistently keep the ammonia level below the Department of Environmental Quality's maximum limit for our water discharge channel, however, it is consistently well under other discharge limits on E.Coli, total suspended solids (TSS), and biological oxygen demand (BOD).
After much work considering all the options, an engineering firm has written a new facility plan for our WWTP, which will be presented at the October 18th City Council Meeting. During this Public Hearing, we want the community to learn about this plan and what needs to happen. A solution is needed for us to come into compliance, and we must consider the environment, waterways, and fiscal responsibility in finding the best solution.
The City will host two informational tours at the WWTP(10/25 at 9am & 10/27 at 1pm; sign up online), and we hope you can join. Stay tuned as we plan an Open House and more POOP to educate everyone on this important topic for our valley. Please visit https://driggsidaho.org/wwtp for information, updates, and tour details.
