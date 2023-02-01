After a pregame ceremony filled with equal parts humor and emotion, the Teton Valley Cutthroats suffered a 2-1 loss to the Bozeman Ice Dogs.
Before the game each of the five cutthroat seniors walked out onto the ice with their parents and family, holding a bouquet of flowers while striding across the ice.
As each was introduced to the crowd at Kotler, complete with anecdotes of funny stories from their time with the program, parents smiled, laughed, and cried tears of joy as they prepared to take in a meaningful game.
After the puck dropped the game settled in with each team feeling each other out. The first momentum swings came as Wade Moeseley and Bode Calder laid some big hits, upending a couple of Bozeman players against the boards in the same shift.
Bozeman would go on to take its first penalty with 9:42 left in the first, and after killing that, would take another at 3:49 left in the opening frame.
This time, however, the Cutties made Bozeman pay.
Poetically, senior captain Charlie Comfort would open the scoring with a very nice shot from about 10 feet off the right post of the Bozeman goal, sending a wrist shot over the shoulder of the goalie and into the back of the net.
The racious Teton Valley fans clamored against the boards, hooted, hollered, and high-fived as the game entered the second period.
The second period started out much like the first, with each team seeming to never hold possession consistently.
A parade of penalties would disrupt the game however, with Teton Valley taking the first trip to the box at 13:33 left. Bozeman’s power play would only last a little more than a minute after senior Porter Collins drew a penalty.
Teton would draw two more penalties in the next two minutes, sending Bozeman to the power play. Teton would kill the penalty.
Bozeman tied the game up with 2:22 left in the second and would go on to score the game-winner with 3:45 left in a rather anticlimactic 3rd period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.