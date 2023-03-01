Teton Valley Health (TVH) is excited to welcome Ken Dunn and Janet Conway, PhD as the newest members of TVH’s Board of Directors.
Ken Dunn is the broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties and has lived in the valley since 1994. A Utah native, he grew up fishing local rivers, skiing at Targhee, and working on his family’s Tetonia cattle ranch. Ken earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Utah State University followed by an MBA from Pepperdine University.
In addition to his service on the TVH Board, Ken is a founding board member and past Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and former President of the Family Safety Network.
Janet Conway founded and managed Wyoming Pharma Consulting to further licensing, mergers, and acquisitions for pharmaceutical business clients in the US and Europe for over 15 years.
Prior to this she served as global head of ophthalmic licensing and business development at Pfizer and Pharmacia, interim head of business development at Bausch & Lomb, business development senior director at J&J World-wide Vision Care Franchise, and a business development consultant to The Magnum Group.
Janet earned her PhD in visual neurophysiology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and completed a post-doctoral fellowship in visual neuroscience at the University of California Irvine. Following her post-doctoral training she joined Allergan as a pharmaceutical drug discovery scientist.
In addition to Ken and Janet joining the Board, Dr. Mike Wine, who served for nine years, Keith Gnagey, who served for 10 years, and Aaron Hansen, who served for 14 years, will be retiring from their board service. As a result, at Wednesday night’s Board Meeting several leadership changes were voted upon and ratified.
Jo Anne Kay, PhD was voted in as Chairman, replacing Dr. Mike Wine who had previously served as Chair.
Kevin Mayberry was voted in as Vice Chairman, replacing Jo Anne Kay who had previously served as Vice Chair.
Janet Conway, PhD was voted in as Treasurer, replacing Aaron Hansen who had previously served as Treasurer.
Ken Dunn was voted in as Secretary, replacing Kevin Mayberry who had previously served as Secretary.
“During their tenures as board members, Dr. Wine, Keith, and Aaron have offered critical oversight on important issues and proposed changes to keep TVH growing in line with the needs of our community,” says Board Chair Jo Anne Kay. “Their contributions to TVH have been immeasurable, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”
Now serving on the Teton Valley Health Board are Jo Anne Kay, Kevin Mayberry, Dr. Anjali Tate, Janet Conway, and Ken Dunn.
