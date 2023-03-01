Kevin-Mayberry.jpeg

Seceratary Kevin Mayberry will serve alongside Teton Valley Health Board Chair Jo Anne Kay, Janet Conway, Ken Dunn, and Dr. Anjali Tate.

 Courtesy Photo/TVH

Teton Valley Health (TVH) is excited to welcome Ken Dunn and Janet Conway, PhD as the newest members of TVH’s Board of Directors.

Ken Dunn is the broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties and has lived in the valley since 1994. A Utah native, he grew up fishing local rivers, skiing at Targhee, and working on his family’s Tetonia cattle ranch. Ken earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Utah State University followed by an MBA from Pepperdine University.

