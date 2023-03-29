deer-fawn-heavy-snow.jpg

A fawn and a doe navigate through deep snow. Ungulates have had a real tough winter with the large amounts of heavy snow across Idaho.

 ID F&G

Statewide, 72% of fawns and 92% of calves with tracking collars have survived through February

Statewide winter survival for mule deer fawns and elk calves fitted with tracking collars has shown to be slightly lower through the end of February.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.