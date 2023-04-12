...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
TVH Retains Korn Ferry for Executive Search To Find Permanent CEO
April 4, 2023 — Teton Valley Health (TVH) is pleased to announce that they have retained Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, to conduct a comprehensive search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
TVH is a private, not-for-profit, health system located in Teton Valley Idaho and is comprised of Teton Valley Hospital, TVH Specialty Clinic, Driggs Clinic, Victor Clinic, and Cache Clinic. TVH provides an extensive range of medical services to the residents of Teton Valley and the surrounding communities. The organization has a longstanding history of delivering exceptional care and has been serving the community for over 80 years.
With the recent departure of previous CEO Keith Gnagey, TVH’s Board of Directors has engaged Korn Ferry to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent CEO who can continue to build upon TVH’s legacy and further the organization’s mission of providing high-quality, patient-centered care.
Korn Ferry is a global leader in executive search and talent consulting. They have a proven track record of successfully placing top executives in healthcare organizations around the world. Their team of experienced consultants will work closely with TVH’s Board of Directors to identify and evaluate qualified candidates who possess the experience, skills, and leadership qualities necessary to lead TVH into the future.
“We are excited to partner with Korn Ferry in our search for a permanent CEO,” says Board Chair Jo Anne Kay. “Their expertise and nation-wide reach will help us attract the best possible candidates to lead Teton Valley Health forward.”
Dr. Nathan Levanger continues to serve as Interim CEO during the search process which is currently underway.
TVH and Korn Ferry are committed to identifying and selecting the most qualified and capable candidate for the role. Leading the Board’s search committee is Board Director Dr. Anjali Tate. Candidate nominations can be emailed to Dr. Tate’s attention at info@tvhcare.org. The search is expected to conclude by the Fall of 2023.
