April 4, 2023 — Teton Valley Health (TVH) is pleased to announce that they have retained Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, to conduct a comprehensive search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

TVH is a private, not-for-profit, health system located in Teton Valley Idaho and is comprised of Teton Valley Hospital, TVH Specialty Clinic, Driggs Clinic, Victor Clinic, and Cache Clinic. TVH provides an extensive range of medical services to the residents of Teton Valley and the surrounding communities. The organization has a longstanding history of delivering exceptional care and has been serving the community for over 80 years.

