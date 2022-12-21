...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO NOON MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero, especially along
the Montana Divide.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and
Kilgore.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Notice:
Newspapers have been unable to be delivered this morning due to road closures across Eastern Idaho.
Subscribers will likely not get their editions until tomorrow.
Most roads closed this morning around 7 AM, with State Highways 26, 32, and 33 all shut due to blowing snow as the weather storm moves through.
TVH Paramedics Achieve Idaho State Licensing as an EMS Agency
Teton Valley Hospital is proud to announce that its paramedic team achieved Idaho State licensing as an EMS agency.
This achievement has been spearheaded by TVH Emergency Department Director Erin McFarlane. With this new licensure, TVH paramedics will be affiliated with the facility to keep their paramedic license current and deliver higher levels of care and enhanced coordination with other EMS providers.
“This will greatly increase the functionality of our Emergency Department, as well as bring broader quality care to our valley,” says McFarlane. “We are extremely proud of our paramedics and the amazing care they give.”
The TVH Paramedic Team is made up of Patrick McGowan EMT-P, Charly Strickland EMT-P, Joneichea Barker EMT-P, Marilynn Davis EMT-P, Natalie Kaufman EMT-P, Shanda Foster EMT-P, and Chris Taylor EMT-P.
“Our paramedics constantly strive for growth, compassion, and understanding when taking care of patients,” says TVH CEO Dr. Nathan Levanger. “While everyone at Teton Valley Health is family, the Emergency Department exemplifies these qualities by the way they take care of and support not only each other, but the community at large. We are grateful to call them part of the TVH Family.”
