Big dark horns. Cloved hooves for feet. A long slender tail attatched to a walking ball of dark, almost pitch black hair. Half-goat, Half-demon.
Sometimes even a basket slung on it’s back to gather naughty children and keep them.
The Legend of Krampus has a history that goes back to at least the 16th century, although some accounts have dated back to the 6th or 7th century. Originating in the alpine regions of Austria, Krampus’s legend is an essental part of alpine European christmastime zeitgeist.
Krampus is, in effect, the very opposite of St. Nicholas. Krampus is said to descend from the Norse God Hel, the god of the underworld.
Both Krampus and St. Nicholas are said to travel from town to town and house to house on the night of December 5th, otherwise known as Krampusnacht, or Krampus Night.
It is on this night that Krampus would punish children that misbehave and St. Nicholas would reward them. When children wake on Deceber 6th, St. Nicholas Day, the nice ones would unveil their gifts from St. Nicholas.
The naughty children however... Would nurse their injuries inflicted by Krampus.
While many in America now recognize Krampus from it’s importation into our popular culture through horror movies and books, reality pointes towards a slightly more humorous interpretation of the character.
Back in alpine Austria, Krampus is celebrated and remembered not only through Krampusnacht but also through the more light-hearted Krampuslauf, or Krampus Run.
In this event, which does not have to take place on a specific day, a group of Krampuses run all though the town while scaring children and giving others a good laugh.
The legend of Krampus was also furthered by a surge in the postcard industry of Austria and Germany in the 1890’s, leading to Krampuskarten holiday cards.
Cards maked “Gruss von Krampus” (greetings from Krampus) showed the monster hassling children and stuffing them in his sack, or feigning a strike of their Rute (a cluster of birch branches held to swat children).
Krampus, more so than other long-standing traditional celebrations, has had a tough fight to stick around.
In 1923, Krampus and Krampusnacht were banned by the Facist Christian Social Party in Austria. The ban only lasted 4 years, but illustrated a distaste for the creature. Back in the 12th century, the Catholic Church also waged an anti-Krampus campaign due to it’s resembelance to the devil.
Now though, the traditions are much more lighthearted and elaborate, with many spending on expensive handmade masks, elaborate costumes, and (you guessed it) parades.
While some may aruge that like Christmas the festivity is becoming over-commercialized, it still seems a more visceral approach to keeping children in good behavior than a sack of coal.
To the Krampusus of Victor, job well done. Some of you scared me though the screen... I’d much rather get a sack of coal than recieve a visit from you!
