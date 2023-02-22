It’s no secret… Teton County’s major highway/transportation arteries need improvements.
Five fatalities have occurred on Highway 33 since July, and many more drivers have been involved in serious accidents while traveling through Teton Valley.
In order to gain some semblance of direction, Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) officials Jeff Sneddon and Wade Allen sat down on February 15th with a very wide range of Teton Valley’s county and city officials.
The entire Teton County Board of County Commissioners was present, along with mayors Will Frohlich (Victor) and August Christensen (Driggs).
Also present was Victor city administrator Jeremy Besbris, Driggs community development director Doug Self, Driggs public works director Jay Mazalewski, Tetonia’s city clerk Jacque Beard, County public works director Daryl Johnson, County manager Dan Reyes, and Teton Valley Trails and Pathways’ Dan Verbeten.
The purpose of the meeting was to begin “setting up a system on how to jointly figure out our transportation issues” according to county commissioner Cindy Riegel.
In a long-winded and complex discussion, attendees threw many ideas at the wall in hopes that some will stick throughout years, perhaps decades, of planning.
Although no formal steps were taken at the conclusion of the meeting, officials settled on a handful of long-term steps that were identified as promising to increase the safety and efficiency of Teton County’s transportation corridors.
The most near-term strategy that can be taken is to install centerline rumble strips across a vast majority of Teton Valley’s highways, from mile marker 131 (Just west of the SH-32 “T” intersection) all the way to the Wyoming state line on Teton Pass.
While not officially approved quite yet (pending final ITD approvals) the rumble strips would be installed everywhere inside that stretch of Highway 33 except for within city limits in Victor, from just south of Hastings Lane (2500 North) to the south side of the bridge entering Driggs from the south, and the northern city limit of Tetonia to 50 feet past the south city limit of Tetonia.
The longer-term solutions include putting in a proposal for an updated Teton County ITD Corridor Plan (the last one was done in 2008), hiring a consultancy firm to organize the joint effort and help apply for SS4A and LHTAC grant funding, organize an origin-destination study, and share Local Impact Fee collections to share with ITD for highway planning purposes.
ITD Corridor Plan
The ITD Corridor Plan for Teton County was perhaps the initiative that involved the most frustration for local officials as ITD’s process requires long timeframes and undetermined funding sources.
Currently, ITD is approving projects that are set to be implemented in 2030… That means if there was a project approved in fiscal year (FY) 2024, the current year, work could begin in FY 2030.
“ITD is proposing FY 2030 projects now. If we were to propose anything in FY ‘24, we would have money already there,” said ITD’s Wade Allen.
Allen would go on to state that unless ITD comes into unexpected funding, he doesn’t expect the funding for a Teton County transportation plan to be a possibility this year.
Allen is “not aware of anything” resembling a corridor plan that has been approved since 2008.
Driggs’ Doug Self made it clear what that means to local officials.
“The nightmare scenario is for nothing to be done in the next seven years,” said Self.
County commissioner Mike Whitfield was taken aback by that possibility while wondering how Governor Brad Little’s March 2021 transportation funding initiative could not contribute.
That funding only focuses on “bid-ready” projects across Idaho.
“I find it interesting that there is all this infrastructure money coming in through the Governor’s request for FY 2023, but there is not more planning opportunity in front of that,” said Whitfield. “We sure as hell don’t want to wait till 2030 to do the planning. We’re going to be in gridlock with ambulances parked every couple miles.”
Currently, Teton County’s peak traffic volume is at 15,000-16,000 vehicles per day, as measured during early July. July 2nd, 2021 saw 15,787 vehicles arrive or depart the south entrance of Driggs, and July 1st, 2022 saw 15,500 vehicles at that same spot.
Allen told of how a jump to 25,000 would mean gridlock on Highway 33. That number is a very real possibility with Victor’s Will Frohlich estimating a doubling in Victor’s size in the next three to five years.
“Victor alone, and growth trajectories tend to be a bit conservative, Victor has 1,000 (water and sewer) hookups, and there are 1,100 potentially coming online in the next 3-5 years. There is potential that the city of Victor could double in size in 3-5 years. Half of those are almost approved,” said Frohlich.
The reality of the situation is that ITD still needs to identify a funding source for the plan and collect more data to craft it.
“We want to update it,” said Allen. “But we have to abide by the process.”
ITD’s next window for project proposals to be submitted is next November.
Federal Grants
The two main grants that were considered at the meeting were the SS4A (Safe Streets and Roads for All) federal grant championed by President Biden’s Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) discretionary program with $5 billion in appropriated funds over the next 5 years. The SS4A program funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries,” reads the US Department of Transportation’s webpage.
The next opening for applications for the SS4A grant program tentatively opens in April and closes in July or August. The selection process takes around 12 months. States (Or state agencies) are not eligible to apply for SS4A, but can be included on a joint application.
In addition to SS4A grant possibility, officials also identified the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program (LHSIP) grant as something to explore. The LHSIP program is run through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC).
Only local highway jurisdictions that have had one or more fatalities in the last five years can receive LHSIP funds. Teton County’s local highway jurisdiction is the Teton County Road and Bridge Department
How the funding works is that the Idaho Transportation Department receives funds from the federal Highway Safety Improvements Program, which the ITD then allocates to qualifying local highway jurisdictions based on application needs. The funding is shared 50/50 between the state agency (ITD) and local jurisdiction.
The program focuses on eliminating fatality and serious injury (Type A) crashes. The latest application deadline was January 26th, 2023.
To apply for these grants, all local officials agreed that they would need to hire a consultancy firm that specializes in transportation planning and transportation grant writing.
“A consultant could help us move the ball if we could find a way to fund it,” said commissioner Whitfield.
“We need to hire a consultant, jointly, to help us merge our transportation plans into something more comprehensive and then potentially create proposals for the money through ITD for SS4A and LHTAC and how to balance them together,” said commissioner Riegel.
All local entities were encouraged to look at their budgets to find out what is hanging around to hire a consultant that would move grant possibilities forward.
Origin-Destination
While everyone agreed that more data pertaining to vehicular travel within the transportation corridor would be necessary, ITD’s Allen also mentioned that funding an origin-destination study would be best to determine where people that pass through Teton County are traveling to.
Currently, ITD has sensors on Highways 33, 32, and 31, Ski Hill Rd, and one apiece on the south side of Driggs and Victor that only count the number of vehicles passing through.
An origin-destination study would comprise sensors, placed in representative spots along area roadways, that pick up Bluetooth signals from vehicles.
For example, if a signal was picked up on the north side of Tetonia and again at the ID-WY border on Teton Pass, it can be deduced that the vehicle came in from west or north of Teton County and traveled into Wyoming.
That data would help officials better understand how many vehicles use county roadways to travel through or stay in Teton County, which would inform long-range transportation and highway planning.
Allen pointed out that a similar study was used in Whitefish, MT, and in the Salt Lake City region.
Whitfield agreed that the data could “spur on” future planning conversations and actions with officials better informed of the scope of drivers’ behaviors. The study would be a task that any hired consultancy firm would explore.
No formal action was taken at the conclusion of the meeting. To stay up-to-date on all transportation issues and initiatives, look for continued coverage in the many editions of the TVN to come.
