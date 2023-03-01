In a well-attended open house on February 15th, officials from Teton County Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, and the US Forest Service gathered at the Old Wilson Schoolhouse to share ideas that could lead to improvements for Teton Pass’s many commuters and recreationists.
The open house was set up as a session to gather feedback for the tentative ideas from residents, commuters, and recreationists that use Teton Pass regularly.
“We’re here to answer whatever questions you may have,” said Elijah Henley, planning lead with the Federal Highway Administration’s Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP). “We really want to collect all your feedback, questions, concerns, all of those things.”
Henley went on to explain the purpose of the Teton pass Corridor Study.
“This is intended not to be a decision document. There are not going to be any decisions that come out of this. There are not going to be even any recommendations from federal lands out of this. Our goal with this whole thing is trying to determine, based on the tremendous body of work that’s been done over the years, to try to evaluate, eliminate those things that are infeasible, focus on a broad range of feasible options that could improve safety and improve access in the corridor and to inform future planning or implementation phases,” said Henley. “
We are not going to come out of this with recommendations about how to move forward or what things are good versus what things are bad.”
“This is a very unique situation where you have a state highway nestled in this amazing wilderness,” said Henley of Teton Pass.
WYDOT’s perspective of WY22, in the eye of the highway authority, is that of a “commuter route, basically getting a workforce to Jackson and back every day.”
“We’re supportive of any kind of safety improvements we can do up there. The recreational aspect of it is only going to increase over time. It has increased a lot over time. But, you know, I think this study will do a good job to at least highlighting the focus areas we can look out for future funding. It’s kind of a 30,000-foot view of the corridor and what we can do in the future to basically accommodate both the traffic and the recreation as safely and efficiently as we can,” said Tory Thomas, WYDOT District 3 district engineer.
The proposals
With proposals ranging from avalanche sheds on the Glory Slide and Twin Slide avalanche paths to increased parking spaces at trailheads, proposals ranged from feasible to pie-in-the-sky.
Teton Pass’s summit was the location of two different proposals, one an $800k expansion of the lower “overflow” lot just east of the main summit trailhead, which would see its square footage increased exponentially. The increased area would, instead of being used for parking, be used for a shuttle and public access pick-up and drop-off area.
The second proposal would be a rework of the main summit parking area, expanding the parking area on the south side of WY22 while clearing a shuttle pick-up/drop-off area on the north side of the roadway. A pedestrian underpass was also theorized, which would run underneath WY22 and be located near the “Howdy Stranger” sign. That proposal is estimated to cost $11.3 million, with $3 million being used for the underpass.
Next up were the Phillips Bench access lots, both summer hotbeds for mountain bikers, hikers, and equestrian riders.
The upper Phillips’ Bench lot would see a brand-new parking lot in place of a 38K sqft undeveloped area on the upslope side of the roadway, adjacent to Forest Service Road 30972 (the current gravel road that cuts directly uphill). Its function would be to ease snowmobile access which is currently provided by the lower Phillip’s Bench Lot. An underpass would also be constructed north of the proposed lot. Both proposals would cost $8.7 million.
The most interesting proposal, and maybe the most feasible, would involve setting up a shuttle system that would run from the Stilson Parking lot east of Wilson, WY to potentially the Victor Depot.
Teton Backcountry Alliance (TBCA) has been experimenting with this shuttle system, most recently conducting a sort of ‘pilot program’ involving stops at coal creek on the west side and trail creek on the east side of Teton Pass last Saturday.
At the meeting, Gary Kofinas, chair of the TBCA’s steering committee, described the shuttle experimentation as “promising”. Kofinas also mentioned that there will be another shuttle day to take place sometime in March, so stay tuned to the TBCA Facebook page.
The shuttle system proposed at the meeting would cost $5 a day or $30 for a year, with users designated to park at the Victor Depot or Stilson Lot. Stops would include Mike Harris, State Line, Coal Creek, Pass Summit, Phillips Bench, Trail Creek, and Wilson.
Option A would involve both sides of Teton Pass from the Depot to Stilson and an Option B would run from Stilson and terminate at the Pass Summit.
Also proposed as a part of the shuttle system would be a parking fee at trailheads, coming in at $10/day or $60/year. If just parking management were to be pursued it would yield large revenues, up to $402,200/year if pursued year-round. If just the shuttle service were to run, there would be a large negative revenue and would need to be “heavily subsidized” according to the proposal.
If both parking management and shuttle services were to be implemented, the proposal would still run a positive revenue.
Another trailhead related-proposal would see dedicated improvements at the Coal Creek Trailhead with re-paving, a centered green landscaping area, and a potential shuttle stop. The parking capacity would not be expanded.
By far the most substantial proposal brought forth was the installation of two avalanche sheds that would cover WY22 underneath the Twin Slides and Glory Slide avalanche paths. Those sheds could also include auxiliary parking and transit infrastructure.
The cost would be substantial, with a Twin Slides shed (without parking/transit infrastructure) estimated at $23.5 Million and a Glory Slide shed at $20.7M. While certainly more pie-in-the-sky than some of the other proposals, it is the only proposal that could mitigate road closures due to avalanche danger.
The final scenario/proposal that was brought forth involved installing wildlife corridor underpasses from the final switchbacks of the western side of Teton Pass to just past the Idaho-Wyoming state line.
Anyone who has hit a deer or other animal along this stretch (the author of this article included) would be broadly supportive of this proposal, with some suggesting that the served area should go further into Idaho. According to the proposal, wildlife underpasses or overpasses reduce wildlife collision rates by around 90%.
Proposed costs would range from $3-8 million for a 2-lane overpass to $35k/each for wildlife guards.
For more information about each proposal or to submit a public feedback form, visit https://highways.dot.gov/federal-lands/projects/wy/flap-dot-22-1.
