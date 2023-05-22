The Teton High School golf team wrapped up its 2023 season last week during the Idaho 3A State Golf Championships in Blackfoot.
The girls’ team brought home its first piece of silverware since the entire THS golf program was reinstated in 2017 and the boys were named academic state champions.
The Lady T’wolves, led by top team shooter Sadie Bagley, finished comfortably in 3rd place, 51 strokes ahead of McCall-Donnelly and 68 strokes behind Kimberly. Bonners Ferry would end up taking home the championship.
While the boys would finish an underwhelming 6th, their combined 3.826 combined GPA would see them take home one heck of a consolation.
“It is super awesome that the boys were named academic state champs,” said head Coach Dan Romano. “After all, they are student-athletes and the student certainly comes first.”
The State meet came after a season filled with wild weather for Teton, who sits at one of the highest altitudes in the state. Throw in some mountains, and it is easy to see how stubborn winters and sporadic springs make life difficult for early-season golf.
Teton would begin practicing outside just the week before their district tournament, leaving only a couple weeks to perfect their short and putting game before State.
“It was tough because everybody in Teton Valley was also outside,” said Romano, “It is a nature of the beast, living here. Some years we’ve been outside shortly after spring break and get like a month and pretty much most of our season outside on the grass. I would say it affected both our teams mostly with their short game, you know, mostly stuff around the green, putting, chipping, things like that which are really hard to simulate inside.”
Romano “talked about and hoped” to travel out below for practices during the extended winter conditions, but due to IHSSA regulations, was unable to.
“We (also) weren’t that much later opening here than they were, say, over in Rexburg, maybe Idaho Falls. To do that would have been a weekend day. Even if we are outside, we usually try to let kids have their weekends. We encourage them to play, and several of the kids did on their own over weekends and Fridays, they would, you know, take off and go get playing in.”
Romano thought that the boys’ team, great throughout most of the year, was let down by focusing too much on expectations rather than practice time, showing how important the mental game is in golf.
“You look at our tournaments and you look at my boys’ scores, they got to state and they had these expectations for themselves. They didn’t meet them on the first day. And I think some of that kind of carried over in their head to the second day,” said Romano. “It’s good and it’s bad. You don’t want to overdo it, but at the same time, there are some kids that that’s what they need.”
Without much for expectations, however, the girls flourished, beating Romano’s pre-meet prediction.
“I had hoped that my girls would be, you know, top five. So it was pretty sweet to see after the first day that they were in third. We didn’t really have a shot to compete for first or second,” said Romano.
The girls, feeling the exhaustion of a two-day meet in the heat, ended up pulling through comfortably.
“On the girls’ side, I think everybody was feeling it just as far as people getting exhausted after the first night, but they pulled through. They were third after Monday’s play and then they maintained their position and, you know, got it done,” said Romano.
Romano hopes that the momentum earned from this year’s finish will propel the team ever closer to further program growth.
“I think things look positive looking forward. I mean, we’re not losing a ton of seniors. We’re losing a few. But I know we’re getting some freshmen coming in that play,” said Romano.
“Our girls’ team is probably going to be a little smaller as far as overall numbers go, but I think they’ll still be super competitive. We’re losing two seniors on the girls’ side that played in the state tournament and hopefully, we can replace them with incoming golfers,” said Romano.
As far as the boys’ side of the program, Romano said next year is going to come down to who wants it most.
“On the boys’ side, we have a ton of boys and I think it’s just going to come down to which ones commit to it over the summer and which ones want to drive themselves,” said Romano. “Our season’s short as is. And with being indoors, I mean, if a kid is coming out to play golf just for high school golf season that’s their choice to do, but I mean, to be a competitive high school golfer in 3A with us playing in the spring. They’ve got to be out playing all summer and getting better.”
At the end of the day, however, Romano is chuffed with the milestone his program reached this year.
“This was the first year that we’ve taken both boys and girls to State as teams, and I think if they do that, I think they have the potential to do the same next year, definitely,” said Romano. ”It was a really good experience, I really enjoyed it and I really hope the kids enjoyed it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.