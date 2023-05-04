John "Johnny" Ashley Lawson passed April 15, 2023 after a brief but brutal battle with cancer.
Johnny was born in Odessa Texas, January 09, 1961. He moved to Jackson in the early 1980's.
.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
John "Johnny" Ashley Lawson passed April 15, 2023 after a brief but brutal battle with cancer.
Johnny was born in Odessa Texas, January 09, 1961. He moved to Jackson in the early 1980's.
He loved fishing, golfing, skiing, windsurfing, and all the Tetons had to offer. Most know him from his early years at the Shady Lady, windsurfing, and the tram dock.
Johnny is survived by his daughter Sierra Lawson, his wife Etta Lawson, and all that he loved.
The following is an excerpt of a letter Johnny wrote a few years back and an endearing testament to who he was.
Mr. Lawson, you are loved and will be missed.
Celebration of life arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.