“Good food, good friends, good times.” The sign over the kitchen window says it all at the annual Seniors West of the Tetons (SWOT) Thanksgiving luncheon.
Full smiles, firm handshakes, big hugs, laughter, and plates heaped with great food were shared at the annual event on Thursday, Nov 17 in Driggs.
“This is by far the most people we’ve had attend the event”, shared Allie Mollenkof, program director at SWOT. “We were going to limit the number of visitors, but people kept calling and emailing.”
With this meal, SWOT didn’t want to turn any people away. The staff hoped it wouldn’t come to that, so they made enough food and served around 130 visitors.
“Anytime we have these luncheons, I look forward to it. Especially post pandemic, it’s such a gift for people to be able to gather and be with each other and the food is great”, said Mollenkof.
When asked what it took to organize such an event, Mollenkof responded that SWOT had 12 volunteers and a bunch of board members helping out. Teton Valley Realty helped by sponsoring the event, even considering the rising cost of food.
Anna Kirkpatrick, Chair of the board of Directors said, “The last two years, the board and staff cooked and packaged meals to go.” It was very apparent everyone missed giving thanks over a nice meal in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having to-go meals is not the same as gathering, embracing, and sharing gratitude… Everyone needs friendships and social connections.
“The event hasn’t met in person since 2019, so this one means a little more to everyone involved.”, said Kirkpatrick with a big smile.
When asked what her favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal, Kirkpatrick laughed and said, “I love cranberries.”
The smells all led naturally back to the kitchen where Peter Troy, the kitchen manager and other volunteers were busy putting the final details of the meal together.
Troy has a culinary arts degree from Boise State and it shows. He has a recognized history of putting together a great meal for a lot of people in Teton Valley.
“I’ve been at the senior center since May, the Teton Valley hospital for 5 years, and at Grand Targhee the year previous. I’ve been working in food service for over 32 years,” said Troy.
His experience was recognized in all the satisfactory thank you’s, smiles, head nods, and thumbs-up gestures from those attending.
His favorite part of this event is not what one would expect... He laughed at first and then said “When it’s all over.”
Troy added “that’s what all that hard work, effort and stress is all about. Seeing people enjoy the meal and hearing them say it tasted good. We cooked eighty pounds of turkey breast.”
When I ask what his favorite entrée is, Troy laughs yet again and says, “I really don’t want to eat it after making so much of it”.
Troy also spearheads efforts for Meals on Wheels, a non-profit whose mission is “providing daily meals for 14-20 people in the Valley whom are by themselves, without family in the area, or can’t cook on their own,” said Troy. “We may pick up someone here and there to make meals for that just had surgery. Our volunteers will come and pick up the meals and deliver them.”
When I encourage Peter how cool the work is that he is a part of, he says he does “receive cards and thank you’s for his work in the kitchen.”
“There’s a certain way of putting food together.” When people are provided with a meal, “I want them to open the carton and think, wow, that looks really good. Presentation has always been my thing.”
Bob Fitzgerald says he’s been coming to this event at least the last 12 years. When asked which part of the meal is his favorite Fitzgerald said, “The dressing, but the sweet potatoes are good too.”
“Everyone is here. We get to see people we don’t usually get to have lunch with. This is well attended. Everyone is alive and healthy. It’s good to see all our friends and neighbors. It’s a long winter and we don’t really see each other that often. Renewing friendships, both old and new,” said Fitzgerald.
When asked what he’s most thankful for, Fitzgerald paused only briefly to gather his thoughts.
“Being alive at 79 years old and in good shape. And I’m still going skiing too,” said Fitzgerald.
