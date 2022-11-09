On a sunny fall day, we sat down with Pablo Hernandez, owner and chef at Pampanos restaurant in Victor. Frederik (Freddy) Gonzalez, front of house manager joined us for a bilingual interview about food, flavors, faith and family.
The most striking thing about Pampanos is their diversity. They have achieved an amazing feat in reaching out to the entirety of the Teton Valley population, regardless of ethnicity. Pablo and Freddy estimated that their clientele was a mix of “70% Americanos and 30% Mexicanos” which is the same estimated ethnic mix as the county population at large.
It’s not always easy for different groups to mingle in Teton Valley, but Pampanos provides a space where all feel welcome. Whether you speak English or Spanish, immigrated from a foreign country or have had family in the valley for generations, you’ll feel comfortable in this space. The indoor dining area is full of light, and the porch out front offers al fresco dining in warm weather months.
Tourists and regulars come in daily for breakfast and lunch, which is served from 7:30 am to 3 pm everyday and dinner which is served from 5 pm to 9 pm every day except Thursday and Sunday. And everyone can appreciate reasonable prices with breakfast and lunch ranging from $9 to $15 and dinners from $16 to $26.
One reason Pampanos appeals to so many is their food. The menu boasts a wide range of culinary styles — variations on American hamburgers, French Eggs Benedict crepes, Italian ravioli, Mexican influenced huevos rancheros and churros, and more.
Breakfast, served daily from 7:30 am to 3 pm, takes center stage at Pampanos. One bite of their French toast, served with caramelized, butter rum plantains and mascarpone cheese explains why. The flavors mix well together for a perfect blend of creamy and sweet. There was no need for extra syrup, although it’s always available.
For a savory morning meal, try the Crepes Egg Benedict. Ham, caramelized onion, red peppers and spinach on a folded crepe is topped with a poached egg cooked to the perfect level of wigglyness and covered with buttery Hollandaise Sauce. With every bite, there is a satisfying blend of herby, creamy, umami and pleasure.
“Cooking is an art and through cooking we serve others,” said Pablo Hernandez. “Pampanos was born as a dream in my heart….The goal of the team at Pampanos is to serve the community.”
This focus on service is more than just a desire to give people a positive experience in the restaurant. It’s based in scripture.
The name Pampanos comes from the Spanish translation of John 15:5 in the Bible. That reads “Yo soy la vid y ustedes los pámpanos.” I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit.
This verse inspired owner Pablo Hernandez to name his restaurant. “We are the branches,” he said. And the fruit they bear is to provide delicious food in a casual space for a reasonable price. This focus on service applies to both customers and employees. “We try to make an environment that instead of being employer and employee, it’s more like family.”
As the lunch crowd picked up, Pablo went back to help in the kitchen while we finished our meal. Before he left us, he shared some wisdom he tries to live by both at Pampanos and in personal life. “Enjoy every day as if it were your last.”
It’s telling that someone who spends his days cooking for others believes that credo. We believe that food tastes better when it’s prepared by someone who enjoys what they’re doing. At Pampanos, the meal is proof. People there love food.
Pampanos is located in Victor, Idaho at 20 N Main St. Hours are 7:30 — 3 pm dialy, and from 5 — 9 pm M, T, W, F, S (closed for dinner Thursday and Sunday). Dinner hours are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.